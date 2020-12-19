Pink reveals laundry list of recent mishaps: 'As if surviving COVID wasn't enough'

Pink is ready for 2020 to come to a close and who can blame her?

The "One Too Many" singer revealed on Instagram Friday that she had recently experienced a laundry list of health issues and mishaps.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"As if surviving COVID wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" she began in a caption of a pic of herself in what appears to be a hospital or doctors' office. "Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!"

Pink and her son Jameson, 3, both experienced COVID-19 symptoms back in March. She was open about what she called a "terrifying" ordeal but thankfully, both made a full recovery.

Now, as 2020 comes to a close, Pink still has her sense of humor and even offers a thumbs up in her selfie.

She joked in her caption, "Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!

"2020 is the gift that keeps on giving I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Pink was referring to the rare "Christmas star" that will appear in the sky for the first time in 800 years — and yes, it won't be visible for another two days.

Fans and celebrity friends commented on Pink's post, wishing her a speedy recovery and laughing along with the singer at her misfortunes.

"You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute," wrote Jennifer Garner. "Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X"

"Jeeeez Louise," commented "Great British Baking Show" star Laura Adlington. "Is it wrong this really made me laugh? Just the chicken part. Sending you lots of love and I hope 2021 is much kinder to you."

"Carey get the bubble wrap and keep her safe," a fan posted.

"Carey's busy making Negronis," Pink responded, referring to the gin, vermouth and Campari cocktail mentioned in her post.

But 2020 wasn't all bad for the "Hurts 2B Human" singer.

She found time to go surfing, celebrate her 41st birthday and most recently, took to the stage to sing with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow. The mother-daughter duo belted out “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” in a feel-good moment which proved that even in 2020, you can make spirits bright.