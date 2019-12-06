Pink just shaved off all her hair — see the dramatic photo

Buzzed hair, don't care!

Pink just made one of her boldest mane moves yet and cut off all her hair. The singer showed off her fresh new look on Instagram, captioning the post "Letting Go."

The 40-year-old gave fans a look at her closely cropped cut in the photo, and showed off the remnants of her old do, which she lovingly cradled in her hands.

Fans quickly shared their seal of approval, flooding Pink's post with loving comments. Actress Selma Blair, who shaved her hair over the summer, remarked on how similar their styles are, writing "Twins!!!!"

Kate Hudson also rocked a buzz cut in 2017, and appeared to love Pink's new look, commenting "The most liberating!"

Another Instagram user shared her own experience with a buzz cut, writing "You are a badass. I had to have my head buzzed when I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I loved how liberating it was."

Over the years, Pink has never shied away from a daring haircut, and she's rocked everything from dreadlocks to mohawks. And we can't help but wonder if the singer's daughter, Willow Sage, inspired her latest mane move.

In September, the 8-year-old had the side of her head shaved and debuted a punk rock style her father, Carey Hart, was pretty enamored with.

“Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on,” he wrote about the look on Instagram.

And who knows, maybe the little cutie will follow in her mom's footsteps and get a buzz cut of her own soon!

See Pink's past hairstyles:

Bold styles

Pink isn't afraid to rock sassy styles with plenty of attitude.

Sleek strands

Whether she's rocking her signature blond locks or a daring hue, the singer always looks sleek.

Beautiful bouffant

WireImage

In 2012, the singer shaved the side of her head and rocked a pretty bouffant.

Pixie life

Getty Images

Over the years, Pink, seen here in 2009, has perfected the art of the pixie cut.

Rainbow locks

Getty Images

In 2000, the singer apparently couldn't settle on one hair hue, so she picked a bunch of them instead!

Old school Pink

Getty Images

If you're a singer calling yourself Pink, you might as well have a haircut to match your moniker.