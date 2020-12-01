Watch Pink and daughter Willow perform a dazzling rendition of 'The Christmas Song'

The countdown to Christmas has begun, complete with carols!

On Monday night, the stars came out to sing in the season on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” and some of them risked being upstaged by sharing the spotlight with special guests — their own kids.

Pop star and powerhouse vocalist Pink even shared the mic with her daughter, Willow, when she took the stage to belt out “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You).”

Pink, decked out in a metallic crimson dress, swayed alongside the 9-year-old, who paired her buzz-cut hairdo with a sweet Cinderella gown, as they swapped verses on the Christmas classic. And it’s hard to say who sounded better, because they sound so much alike.

Of course, fans of Pink have long known that she handed down her voice to her little girl. After all, this isn’t the first time for the mother-daughter duo have taken a stab at the same song. On “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined,” they each recorded a version of the same track, “A Million Dreams.”

After their holiday duet, another member of the family joined them onstage to give viewers a wave — Pink’s 3-year-old son, Jameson.

"The Disney Holiday Singalong" was a family affair for Pink. ABC via Getty Images

But Willow and her little brother weren’t the only celebrity kids to make an appearance Monday night. Long before they hit the stage, Michael Bublé’s trio of children stole the show.

Bublé kicked off the singalong event with a performance of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” and while he crooned the tune, his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their children, Noah, 7, Elias, 4, and Vida, 2, set about making things look like Christmas by decorating cookies and dancing.

They even helped him wrap up the song by sharing the last lyrics.

After the “Feeling Good” singer opened the show, hit-makers like Katy Perry and BTS and Adam Lambert performed. But it wasn’t long before more kids came along.

Ciara’s little ones got in on the act, too.

In fact, son Future, 6, and daughter Sienna, 3, did the introductions for mom’s retro performance of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and they even wore their own adorable throwback getups.

All in all, it made for the perfect night of family entertainment — for families, by families.