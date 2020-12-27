Pink's adoring tribute to her son, Jameson, on his 4th birthday: 'I am in awe of you'

Pink shared an adorable post on Sunday to celebrate her son, Jameson Moon Hart, on his fourth birthday.

The "What About Us" singer posted a slideshow of pictures on Instagram from Jameson's “Star Wars” and “Hulk” themed party, writing, “Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy.”

“There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful,” she continued. “I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy.”

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, shared a clip of another part of Jameson's birthday celebration: doing laps on his mini motorcycle!

"Lil birthday Moto session!!!!" he wrote. "Fun ripping laps w/ the kids."

Pink, 41, and her son have had a tough year. On Dec. 19, the “One Too Many” singer revealed on Instagram that she experienced a long list of health issues and related mishaps to close out the year. She shared a photo of herself in either the hospital or a doctors’ office giving the camera a thumbs-up, writing, “As if surviving COVID wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!"

“Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!” she wrote, adding as a joke, “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving”

Pink and Jameson exhibited signs of COVID-19 earlier this year. The singer revealed on Instagram that both of them later tested positive in what her husband described as an “intense” battle with coronavirus.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Hart and their daughter, Willow, 9, did not show any signs that they were infected.

While getting tested for coronavirus in April, Pink found out that Jameson had some previously unknown food allergies, including allergies to wheat, dairy and eggs, that were discovered after he underwent some blood tests.

Since then, her son has been in high spirits leading up to his fourth birthday. Over the summer, Jameson and Willow hilariously interrupted their mom’s virtual workout session, joining in on the fun before going rogue with some moves of their own. The four-year-old has also been able to spend some time on his mom's motorcycle, earning the seasonally-appropriate nickname "Little Moto Boy."