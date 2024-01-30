50 egg puns that are guaranteed to crack you up

Eggs and good puns are great on their own, but put them together and you have something truly egg-cellent. There are egg puns as simple as “Omeletting this slide” and more complex ones like, “The police have spent hours questioning the egg. I think it’s about to crack.” Yes, some of the best puns require a backstory to set them up properly.

Maybe you want to make the morning more egg-citing for your kids, or perhaps you need some entertainment to pass the time. But there’s no need to stop the egg puns at breakfast. From stir-fries to carbonara, there are plenty of delicious lunch and dinner recipes that require a few eggs and a clever pun for good measure.

And who says you have to wait until the eggs are cracking to bust out your favorite egg pun? Question and answer puns are especially easy to bring up any time of day. Take, “What happened to the chicken at school? He was eggs-pelled.”

Read on for more of our favorite egg puns that will keep you cracking up as you whisk about sharing them. Just try to remember to keep it lowkey around egg whites — they can’t take a yolk.

Best egg puns

You’re cracking me up.

I’m coming out of my shell.

I’ve decided to put my eggs all in one basket. I’m just tired of looking silly walking around the supermarket.

What sport are eggs best at? Running.

Who tells the best eggs puns? The comedy-hens.

Why should you be careful what you say around egg whites? They can’t take a yolk.

Don’t be such a rotten egg.

What does a meditating egg say? “Ohmmmmmmmlet.”

Why did the egg hide behind its mom? He was a little chicken.

An egg and a piece of toast walk into a bar together. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve breakfast here.”

How do you make an egg roll? Just give it a little push.

Why did the egg regret being in an omelet? It wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

A chicken and an egg walk into a bar and the bartender asks, “Who’s first?”

Why did the egg cross the road? To get to the Shell station.

What’s an egg’s least favorite day of the week? Fry-day.

What do you call an egg that refuses to come out of its shell? An egg-arophobic.

Funny egg puns

What do you call a scared egg? Terri-fried.

Why did the man steal his eggs? He likes them poached.

Why does everyone love hard-boiled eggs in the morning? They’re hard to beat.

What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical-yolker.

That’s all for now, yolks.

The chicken left through the eggs-it.

What do you call a self-obsessed egg? An egg-o-maniac.

What happened to the chicken at school? He was eggs-pelled.

Why don’t dinosaurs lay eggs? Because they’re egg-stinct.

What did Snow White name her hen? Egg White.

How did the breakfast burrito find out she was sick? She had an eggs-amination.

What do chickens call the city that never sleeps? New Yolk City.

What do you call an egg who likes to go on Safari? An eggs-plorer.

The police have spent hours questioning the egg. I think it’s about to crack.

Where can you go to learn more about eggs? The hen-cyclopedia.

Why was the chicken up all night? Restless Egg Syndrome.

All of this social activity is eggs-hausting.

Stop poaching all my best yolks.

These eggs are out of this world. Eggstraterrestial.

How do chickens stay fit? They eggs-ercise.

Charles Chickens is the author of Great Eggs-pectations.

Short egg puns

Don’t yolk around.

You are an egg-cellent person.

Don’t beat up that egg.

Egg-xactly.

Call it shell shock.

That egg is a shell-out.

Quit egg-noring me.

Omeletting this slide.

I’m so egg-cited.