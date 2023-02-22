75 funny Easter puns that'll make your peeps crack up

Why shouldn't you tell an Easter egg a funny pun? Because you don't want it to crack up. Then again, you never know, maybe a yolk is exactly what it needs if it's feeling beat at the end of a long day.

OK, we packed in quite a few Easter jokes there. But there's no better time than Easter for a few laughs because between short quips and corny one-liners, the possibilities are endless.

Whether you're counting your Easter blessings this year by hosting the family for a traditional dinner or heading outdoors to plant some flowers in honor of spring's arrival, we've pulled together some of our favorite Easter puns to use however you see fit.

Because, in our humble opinion, there's never a bad time for a solid dad joke or knock-knock to get the gang laughing, whether in real life or on social media.

Our collection of Easter puns about colored eggs, springtime and the star of the show, the Easter Bunny, is sure to please everyone, no matter how fowl their mood is.

Oops, we did it again. We can't help ourselves because we're just so egg-cited about Easter and if we don't bring you these puns we're pretty sure that — wait for it — somebunny else will.

So, read on because these puns are nothing short of 14-carrot gold.

Funny Easter puns

What do you call a gossipy rabbit? A busybunny.

What's a chick's favorite song? "Can't Help Fowlin' in Love."

How can you tell if you're the victim of an Easter prank? Because the yolks on you.

What do you call dancing chick? Poultry in motion.

Did you hear about the haunted chicken coop? It had a poultrygiest.

What's the best way to send an Easter greeting? Hare mail.

Why don't rabbits live very long? They're on burrowed time.

What kind of hotel rooms do chocolate bunnies reserve? Sweets.

Did you hear the story about the sugarless jelly beans? It's bittersweet.

What do you call a rabbit with an encyclopedia in its jeans? Smarty pants.

Did dinosaurs celebrate Easter? No, silly, they were egg-stinct.

Two chicks went to a party. They had a shell of a time.

Want some Easter advice? Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Did you hear about the chick that went to jail? It was a bad egg.

Did you hear about funny chicken? It was a real comedi-hen.

How can you tell if a chicken’s the boss? There’s a pecking order.

Why don’t chicks play baseball? Too many fowl plays.

Why did the chick leave home? It was time to fly the coop.

Did you hear about the angry Easter Bunny? He was hoppin’ mad.

What did one chocolate bunny say to the other? You make me melt.

How does Peter Cottontail deliver all his eggs in one night? I don’t know, but it’s probably Easter said than done.

Why do we paint Easter eggs? Because wallpapering them is impossible.

Did you hear about the jelly bean that went to college? It wanted to be a Smartie.

What do you call a group of rabbits dancing away from you? A receding hareline.

Easter Bunny puns

What kind of music does the Easter Bunny listen to? Hip Hop.

Why did the Easter Bunny stay home from work? He was having a bad hare day.

What's the Easter Bunny's favorite game? Hopscotch.

What does the Easter Bunny order at Starbucks? Egg-spresso.

How does the Easter Bunny travel from one place to another? By hare plane.

What does the Easter Bunny use to style his fur? A hare dryer.

Did ya hear the Easter Bunny retired? He built a solid nest egg.

How did the Easter Bunny get his job? He had egg-sperience.

What do you call an Easter Bunny with fleas? Bugs Bunny.

Why did the Easter Bunny take a nap? He was eggs-hausted.

What does the Easter Bunny say when he gets home from work? "Hello, anybunny home?"

Who does the Easter Bunny call when he needs extra protection? A bunnyguard.

What kind of jewelry does the Easter Bunny wear? 14-carrot gold.

Why did the Easter Bunny visit the salon? To cover its gray hare.

How does the Easter Bunny leave a movie theater? Through the eggs-it.

How does the Easter Bunny keep his fur in place? With hare spray.

What do you call a shady Easter Bunny? Good fur nothing.

What did the Easter Bunny say when introduced to the tooth fairy? I've never met herbivore.

Where does the Easter Bunny eat breakfast? IHOP.

How can the Easter Bunny afford to bring so many gifts? He's a millionhare.

What sport did the Easter Bunny play in high school? Basketball.

Where does the Easter Bunny get his eggs? From egg plants, of course.

What kind of rabbit delivers Easter eggs to fish? The Oyster Bunny.

Where does the Easter Bunny live? Nobunny knows.

Easter egg puns

What do you call an unconventional Easter egg? Egg-centric.

Why did the Easter egg see a therapist? It was having an egg-sistential crisis.

Why do Easter eggs have such clear skin? They eggs-foliate.

How do you know if an Easter egg thinks you're funny? It cracks up over your yokes.

What did the Easter egg say at the end of the comedy show? That's all yolks.

How do Easter eggs stay in shape? Eggs-ercise.

Did you hear about the arguing chicks? They were walking on eggshells.

Why doesn't anyone want to be an Easter Egg? They're always dyeing.

Why didn't the egg come out of its room on Easter? It was a little chicken.

Which Michael Jackson song do Easter Eggs refuse to listen to? "Beat It."

What do you call an Easter Egg from another planet? An egg-stra terrestrial.

Spring puns