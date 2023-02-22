April will be here before you know it, which means the Easter Bunny isn't far behind. And while there are so many crafts and activities to keep you busy on the day, find some time to unwind and watch one of these egg-cellent Easter movies.

These festive films are fun for the whole family. Find a mix of religious offerings like "The Passion of the Christ," animated flicks geared toward kids and classic movies that continue to stand the test of time.

Some of these movies — available on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services — even give you an opportunity to teach little ones about the true meaning of Easter (and remind adults that there's more to the day than setting up egg hunts and filling baskets). While most films are centered on Jesus crucifixion and resurrection (and understandably so), "The Ten Commandments" focuses on Moses and his desire to free people from captivity. But if that film is too serious for your crowd, then you can always watch something lighter to bring the laughs.

That means, there's truly something for everyone on this list. So, let's hop to it!

'Peter Rabbit' (2017)

This family-friendly flick centers around a mischievous rabbit named Peter (James Corden), who just can't seem to get out of trouble. When a warm-hearted animal lover, played by Rose Bryne, moves in next door, he rivals for her affection with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) and the funny escapades begins.

'Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade' (2016)

Can't get enough of the "Ice Age" films? Well, there's one that's great to watch on Easter, and it's "Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade." This fun adventure shows what happens when Sid starts his own egg-sitting service and encounters a few hiccups along the way.

'Easter Under Wraps' (2020)

There's nothing like a springtime romance to bring the cheer. In this Hallmark Channel original movie, a woman (Fiona Gubelmann) goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to see why sales are down — and finds a little love (and a genius business idea) along the way.

'Miss Potter' (2006)

Get to know Peter Rabbit in a whole new way. "Miss Potter" tells the story of Beatrix Potter, the author behind the best-selling children’s book “The Tale of Peter Rabbit." With an overactive imagination, Potter finds comfort in drawing and writing about the animals that she's adored since childhood. But after her attempts to find a publisher for her novels are unsuccessful, she soon finds a small firm that turn her luck — and her entire life — around.

'The Passion of the Christ' (2004)

Want to learn about the story of Jesus Christ? Watch "The Passion of the Christ" to get a fictional glimpse into day of Jesus' crucifixion in Jerusalem.

'Yogi the Easter Bear' (1994)

“Yogi the Easter Bear” is another Easter-themed classic. In this movie, Yogi and Boo Boo try to rescue the Easter Bunny when they learn that he’s been kidnapped.

'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

"The Ten Commandments" is one of the most popular biblical movies that have ever been made. Though it was released in 1956, the story Moses that we see on screen still holds up to this day.

'The Dog Who Saved Easter' (2014)

"The Dog Who Saved Easter" is basically "Home Alone" set in the spring, but instead of Kevin McCallister defending his home from invaders, it's a cute dog saving a local daycare from criminals.

'Hank and Mike' (2008)

If you have a dark sense of humor, this one's for you. It's about two blue-collar Easter Bunnies who lose their jobs and try a bunch of odd jobs as a result. They hilariously fail at each and every one, and their lives start to unravel the longer they stay unemployed.

'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' (2021)

Loved "Peter Rabbit"? Well, you're going to love this sequel to the original film even more. This time around, Peter Rabbit ventures to the big city after he gets tired of his life at home, and as always, he ends up in trouble.

‘Easter Sunday’ (2022)

“Easter Sunday” is loosely inspired by standup comedian Jo Koy’s life growing up in a Filipino family. If you love his on-stage work, then you’re bound to love this movie even more.

'It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown' (1974)

Another great throwback film that you and your family can watch on Easter. This 1974 flick follows the beloved Peanuts gang as they prepare for Easter. Hilarity ensues, of course.

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Sure, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" isn't exactly about Easter, but it has a ton of candy in it. When Charlie wins the winning ticket and tours Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory, he gets to see how chocolate is made, all while helping his family.

'Jesus Christ Superstar' (1973)

One way to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ is to watch "Jesus Christ Superstar" with your family and friends. This movie, which is based on the Broadway hit musical of the same name, shows what the last few weeks of Christ's life must have been like.

'Zootopia' (2016)

Here's another one that isn't exactly tied to Easter, but still deserves a spot on our list. The reason? It's about a rabbit who teams up with a cynical con artist fox to solve a mystery in her police force.