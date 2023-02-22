85 Easter Instagram captions that are full of spring cheer

Hippity, hoppity, Easter's on its way!

While you're busy prepping for the most egg-cellent holiday of the spring season, don't forget to send Easter wishes to all your favorite people this year.

After all, there's no better time to let loved ones know that they're in your thoughts than the arrival of spring and a certain Easter basket-bearing bunny.

Pretty flowers and chocolates are always a sweet gesture, but a simple Instagram post with a thoughtful Easter caption gets the job done nicely, too.

Perhaps, you just want to show off your cheer-filled Easter crafts or the rabbit cupcakes you stayed up all night making for the crew. Want to show off the special somebunny in your life? We've rounded up some cute couples captions like "I love you mind, bunny and soul." Or if laughter is the way to your heart, post a funny Easter joke like "Why does Easter come just once a year? Because it’s a hare occurrence."

Get it? Hare occurrence? It's a silly Easter pun that they're sure to giggle over. Because, seriously, who doesn't love a corny dad joke now and then?

Whatever you're looking for, you're bound to find just the right caption idea to take your Instagram posts to the next level.

If not, we'd be surprised, but you know what they say: hare today, gone tomorrow.

Cute and clever Easter captions

TODAY Illustration

Let this sweet note, my Easter greeting, be with warmest wishes to you from little ol' me.

Here's hoping your Easter is a hop, skip and a jump.

Peep squad goals.

All I need is an Easter bonnet and I'll be the grandest in the parade.

Everything is just fine and candy.

Wishing you an egg-ceptional Easter this year!

Happy Easter greetings from the carrot patch.

Sending warmest wishes on this special day that Peter Cottontail will soon be on his way.

Eggs and chocolate the bunny will bring along with bushels of love to help welcome spring.

Official greetings from Peter Cottontail who wishes you the happiest of Easters.

You are somebunny special.

Did somebunny mention Easter?

Believer in the Easter Bunny.

Just rollin' with my bunnies.

The hunt is on!

Everybunny is welcome at this house!

Sending a lovely bouquet of happy Easter wishes your way.

Wishin' you sweet dreams and jelly beans this Easter.

May the warmth of the spring sun shine on your Easter celebration.

Some bunny is thinking of you this Easter — and it's me.

Don't worry, be hoppy.

Hope your Easter is a bunny-fide delight.

It's Easter, color me hoppy!

Hangin' with my peeps.

Daisies and daffodils in a vase bring a smile to my face.

Me and my Easter crew are chick as thieves.

Snap, crackle and hop.

Hope your Easter is egg-stra special this year.

Go a little crazy this Easter and put all your eggs in one basket.

Sending bunny kisses to all my friends and family.

Keep calm and color Easter eggs.

Easter Bunny crossing.

Live. Laugh. Eat chocolate bunnies.

Happy Easter greetings to you and the crew.

Hip, hip, hurray! Easter's on its way.

Color eggs. Eat chocolate. Smile. It's Easter.

Funny Easter captions

TODAY Illustration

I'm giving up work for Lent. It's a sacrifice, but someone has to do it.

Here comes Peter Cottontail and from what I hear, he's looking for you.

If the Easter Bunny leaves brown eggs behind, don't eat 'em.

It's Easter, aka the perfect day to watch a chick flick.

I carrot even.

Winner winner Easter dinner.

The hunt is on.

I want to believe.

Why does Easter come just once a year? Because it's a hare occurrence.

All's fair in love and egg hunts.

You took my chocolate egg! Omelette it slide ... this time.

I like my Easter eggs over easy.

My favorite celebrity? Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch.

My favorite Easter singer? Egg Sheeran.

Chocolate bunnies? Easy come, easy cocoa.

The lights are on but nobunnies home.

Easter makes me feel like I'm having an eggsistential crisis.

Easter: Hare today, gone tomorrow.

Wherever the bunny goes, chocolate's not far behind.

Oh for Peep's sake!

Friends don't let friends leave jelly beans uneaten.

It's Easter. Don't be afraid to let your hare down.

All I'm sayin' is give peeps a chance.

Officially a chick magnet.

Easter captions for couples

TODAY Illustration

Peeeep! I love you.

You're a good egg.

I love you mind, bunny and soul.

Fancy meeting you hare.

You're really eggcentric. I like that.

I can't hop but lovin' you.

Love is in the hare!

Easter wishes, bunny kisses.

Be my honey bunny.

No bunny loves you better.

Somebunny walked into my life and I'll never be the same.

Are your ears burning? 'Cause somebunny is thinking about you.

Here’s hopping you know that I carrot a lot.

I love you to the carrot patch and back.

My heart does the bunny hop for you.

Someone's dreamin' of you this Easter.

Just a couple of somebunnies madly in love.

Spring-inspired Easter captions

