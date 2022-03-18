50 Easter wishes to share with family and friends

Easter is considered the most important holiday for Christians around the world. People typically celebrate by sitting down for elaborate brunches and dinners, embarking on Easter egg hunts, and gifting baskets.

For family and friends you won’t get to see during the holiday, sending a missive with Easter wishes is a sweet way to let them know they’re in your thoughts — whether it takes the form of a handwritten card, e-mail, or even a DM.

By sending a message, you'll also be continuing a long tradition of Easter correspondence. The custom of sending Easter cards dates back at least to the late 1800 (cards from Victorian England were particularly distinctive). As this collection from The Postal Museum shows, Easter postcards depicted a mix of secular and religious imagery.

As for what to include in the message? Consider jotting down memories of Easter celebrations past, or expressing gratitude for the person. You can also send Easter wishes by borrowing others' words, like these Easter-centric quotes.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered up dozens of inspiring, motivational, and renewing bits of text from the Bible, essays, poetry, and more that speak to the significance of the Easter holiday and the theme of springtime. Whether you’re sending a card to your grandma or a friend, you’re sure to find exactly the right phrase for your recipient.

Religious Easter wishes

1. "He is risen! Wishing you a delightful Easter filled with hope, joy and the wonder of God’s blessings."

2. "Happy Easter! May the miracle of this beautiful and sacred day stay with you all year."

3. "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." — Psalm 118:24

4. "The thought of Love Immortal blends / With fond remembrances of friends; / In you, O sacred flowers, / By human love made doubly sweet, / The heavenly and the earthly meet, / The heart of Christ is ours!" — John Greenleaf Whittier, “An Easter Flower Gift”

5. "Christ has turned all our sunsets into dawns." — Clement of Alexandria

6. "The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day He created spring." —Bernard Williams

7. "Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these." — Luke 12:27

8. "Hail, Easter Day! / Beautiful, bright, breaking in glory thro’ Earth’s dreary night, / Bells of the morning ring clear and strong, / Turning our silence to jubilant song." — Lizzie DeArmond, “Hail, Easter Day”

9. "May the glory and the promise of this joyous time of year bring peace and happiness to you and those you hold most dear." — author unknown

10. "On Easter Day the veil between time and eternity thins to gossamer." — Douglas Horton

11. "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." — John 11:25-26

12. "Jesus, the Risen Lord, loves us without limits and is there at every moment of our lives. He invites us to overcome barriers, banish prejudices and draw near to those around us every day in order to rediscover the grace of everyday life." — Pope Francis

13. "Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless." — Charles M. Crowe

14. "They say that oft at Easter dawn / When all the world is fair, / God’s angels out of heaven are drawn / To list the music there. —Edna Dean Proctor, “Moscow Bells”

15. "May God bless you at Easter, and keep you all year through. May God give you all the faith you need, to make your dreams come true." — Irish blessing, author unknown

16. "Somehow Easter always carries with it more of heaven than any other of the great anniversaries of the Christian year." — Margaret E. Sangster

17. "Easter says to us that despite everything to the contrary, His will for us will prevail, love will prevail over hate, justice over injustice and oppression, peace over exploitation and bitterness." — Archbishop Desmond Tutu

18. "Yes, Christ is truly risen, and we are witnesses of this. We proclaim this witness to the world, so that the joy which is ours will reach countless other hearts, kindling in them the light of the hope which does not disappoint." — Pope John Paul II

19. "Lift your voices in triumph on high, for Jesus is risen and man cannot die." — Henry Ware

20. "Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there." —Clarence W. Hull

21. "The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this … May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future." — Queen Elizabeth II

22. "Our Easter is also a mystery of life." — St. John XXIII

23. "Let Him easter in us, be a dayspring to the dimness of us, be a crimson-cresseted east" — Gerard Manley Hopkins, "The Wreck of the Deutschland"

Easter wishes for loved ones

1. "Happy Easter! May you be inspired by the joy, hope and renewal found in this beautiful season."

2. "Hoping your Easter celebration is sweeter than a marshmallow Peep and brighter than the spring sunshine."

3. "I wish you a day filled with whatever makes you smile and fills you with the hope of the Easter season. And chocolate, of course."

4. "April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks: Go." —Christopher Morley, "John Mistletoe"

5. "Mercy, peace and love be yours in abundance." — Jude 1:2

6. "In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, / You’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter Parade. / I’ll be all in clover and when they look you over, / I’ll be the proudest fellow in the Easter Parade. — Irving Berlin, “Easter Parade”

7. "I saw an eagle once circling against the clouds / over one of our principal churches— / Easter, it was—a beautiful day! / three gulls came from above the river / and crossed slowly seaward!" — William Carlos Wilson, “Gulls”

8. "Every spring is the only spring—a perpetual astonishment." — Ellis Peters

9. "Where flowers bloom, so does hope." — Lady Bird Johnson

10. "Let everything you do be done in love." — 1 Corinthians 16:14

11. "The air was full of sun and birds, / The fresh air sparkled clearly. / Remembrance wakened in my heart / And I knew I loved her dearly." — Robert Louis Stevenson, “Spring Song”

12. "I stuck my head out the window this morning and spring kissed me bang in the face." — Langston Hughes, "The Best of Simple"

13. "If Spring came but once a century, instead of once a year, or burst forth with the sound of an earthquake, and not in silence, what wonder and expectation there would be in all hearts to behold the miraculous change!" — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “Spring”

13. "Here's wishing you a bright Easter and a bright start to the spring season."

14. "Happy Easter! Thinking of you, and sending you love on this day."

Easter wishes for kids

1. "Bunny kisses and Easter wishes for a day that’s truly eggscellent."

2. "Are your ears burning? ‘Cause some bunny is thinking about you and wishing you a Happy Easter!"

3. "May the sun be shining, the jellybeans plentiful, and the eggs easy to find. Hoppy Easter!"

4. "Sending warm fuzzies this Easter—remember that somebunny loves you!"

5. "The seeds and flowers all sleep so sound, / ‘Til Easter time, glad Easter time, / And then they spring up from the ground / At happy Easter time, / And as they rise, they seem to say / “Hurray, it’s Easter Day!”— Patty S. and Mildred J. Hill, “Hurray It’s Easter Day”

6. “You’ll wake up on Easter mornin’ / And you’ll know that he was there / When you find those chocolate bunnies. / That he’s hiding everywhere / Oh, here comes Peter Cottontail / Hoppin’ down the bunny trail / Hippity hoppity, happy Easter Day." — Jack Rollins and Steve Nelson, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail”

7. "Every Easter egg has some magic inside / If you’re lucky there might even be a surprise / They taste so good and are fun to share / Colorful Easter eggs everywhere, / A sure sign the Easter Bunny was there." — Bounce Patrol, “Easter Bunny Bop”

8. "Real isn’t how you are made … It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves you, then you become Real. — Margery Williams, "The Velveteen Rabbit"

Funny Easter wishes

1. "Guess who’s back? / Back again / JC’s back / Say Amen."

2. "Easter egg hunts: Proof your child can find things when they really want to." — someecards.com

3. "Happy Easter! Here’s a joke for you: Q: What did the Easter bunny say to the carrot? A: It’s been nice gnawing you.""

4. "That’s what I go to church for, to be surprised by faith and to fall apart. Without the Resurrection, Episcopalians would be just a wonderful club of very nice people with excellent taste in music and literature, but when it hits you what you’ve actually subscribed to, it blows the top of your head off." —Garrison Keillor