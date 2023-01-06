75 short jokes that are a laugh a minute

There's never a bad time for a corny joke. If anything, the only the problem is nailing the timing and delivering a smooth punchline to ensure you get all the laughs.

If you love hamming it up when the gang's all together, but don't have enough brain space to remember tons of gags, no worries. Wowing the crowd is as easy as having a hilarious dad joke or two ready to go at a moment's notice.

A funny knock-knock joke or pun will do nicely in a pinch, but if you really want to be the star of your own comedy show, then have a stash of short jokes at the ready.

Have some friends over to watch the big game? Wait until everyone's around the TV, then crack them up with a silly one-liner like "I was going to tell you a pizza joke, but decided it was too cheesy."

If the family's sitting around the table for Sunday night dinner, go with something sure to go over well with the kids and adults in attendance like "What did the hamburgers name their baby?" We'd tell you the answer, but don't want to give all the good ones away just yet.

Now, scroll on for all the short jokes you'll ever need to tickle everyone's funny bone — including your own.

Short jokes for kids

What did the man say to his fingers? I’m counting on you.

How does the ocean say hello? It waves.

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Summer wasn’t bad either.

How do pigs do their homework? With a pigpen.

How do you hire a horse? Put it on a ladder.

What do pigs use in the shower? Hogwash.

How do you fix a broken tomato? With tomato paste.

What’s the pirate’s favorite letter? The “C.”

What’s the best way to plan a party in space? You planet.

What kind of tree fits in your hand? A palm tree.

What kind of witch goes to the beach? A sandwich.

What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck.

Why did the sauna go to the doctor? It wasn’t feeling so hot.

Why did the owl quit its job? It didn’t give a hoot.

How much do dead batteries cost? There should be no charge.

Did you hear about the soap-stealing robber? He decided to come clean.

I used to be afraid of painting, but eventually I brushed it off.

Why don’t people play more hide-and-seek? Because good players are hard to find.

What did one eye say to the other? Between us, something smells.

Why are astronauts so clean? They take meteor showers.

When is a door not a door? When it’s ajar.

What did the hamburgers name their new baby? Patty.

One did the T-rex say to the velociraptor? Nothing, they’re extinct.

Why shouldn’t you trust jungle animals? They’re always lion.

What’s the best way to make an egg roll? Push it.

Why did the leaf go to the doctor? It had a bad fall.

How do you make a squid laugh? Give it ten-tickles.

Short jokes for adults

I’m not a hard drinker. I actually find it pretty easy.

What’s a zebra? A few sizes bigger than an A.

I don’t like shopping centers. Once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen the mall.

What do you call a murderer with two butts? An assassin.

A bossy man walked into a bar, then ordered everyone a round.

I used to have an addiction to the hokey pokey, but then I turned it around.

Why did the golfer cry? He was going through a rough patch.

Why did the woman throw her bills out the window? She wanted to send them via airmail.

What do cows do on date night? Go to the moo-vies.

Did you hear about the tree that went into banking? It started its own branch.

What happened to the archeologist who lost her job? Her career was in ruins.

How does a lumberjack know how many trees he’s cut down? He keeps a log.

Why shouldn’t you trust atoms? They make up everything.

Did you hear about the broken guitar for sale? You can buy it with no strings attached.

Did you hear about the woman who couldn’t stop collecting magazines? She had issues.

Two fish are in a tank. One says to the other, “Any idea how to drive this thing?”

I once made a lot of money cleaning up leaves. I was raking it in.

Why was the math book down in the dumps? It had a lot of problems.

Why do barbers make good drivers? They know a lot of short cuts.

Why did the elephant leave the circus? It was sick of working for peanuts.

Why did the invisible man turn down the job offer? He couldn’t see himself doing it.

What’s the best thing about Switzerland? I don’t know, but the flag’s a plus.

Did you hear about the ski trip? It started off fine but went downhill fast.

How do you know when a computer is on a diet? It quits eating after only one byte.

