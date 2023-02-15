50 funny Easter jokes to guarantee a hoppin' good time

Easter is on Sunday, April 9, and whatever plans you've got in the hopper, we're here to get you (and everyone else) ready for the annual eggs-travaganza.

Catch all those corny puns about Easter? You'd have to be pretty hare-brained to miss them since there are so many. Even if you don't think they're bunny, er, funny, you have to admit that like dad jokes, they at least made you crack a smile because they're positively — wait for it — egg-cellent.

If you love silly riddles and knock-knock jokes as much as we do, you're in luck. Ahead, we've got enough Easter jokes to fill your basket to the brim with giggles this year.

Easter egg puns, short jokes for kids and adult-friendly laughs, we've got 'em all right here — and we promise they're all 14-carrot gold.

Use one as an Instagram caption or save them for Easter dinner and once the blessing is over, give everyone a chuckle by asking, "Where does the Easter Bunny eat breakfast?" Give up? At IHOP, of course.

Or, why do people paint Easter Eggs? We'd tell you the answer but, frankly, we're eggs-hausted from coming up with all these bad puns. So, you'll just have to read on to find out for yourself.

Funny Easter jokes for all ages

What comes at the end of Easter? The letter "r."

How do bunnies travel? By hare-plane.

What do you call an Easter Bunny wearing a kilt? Hopscotch.

What did one Easter egg say to the other? "Know any good yokes?"

What kind of beans don't grow in a garden? Jelly beans.

What does the Easter Bunny say after burping? Eggs-cuse me!

Why did the Easter egg hide? It was a little chicken.

Why can't a rabbit's nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.

What's the fastest way to send the Easter Bunny a greeting card? Via hare mail.

How many points does the Easter Bunny get for making a basket? Two, just like everyone else.

What do ducks eat for lunch? Soup and quackers.

Easter Bunny jokes

Did you hear about the Easter Bunny who skipped school? It was egg-spelled.

Why did the Easter Bunny stay home from school? He was having a bad hare day.

What kind of music does the Easter Bunny listen to? Hip hop.

Did you hear about the Easter Bunny engagement? The ring was 14 carrots.

Why did the Easter Bunny go to the salon? To cover up its gray hares.

Did you hear about the Easter Bunny wedding? They lived hoppily ever after.

Did you hear about the Easter Bunny with a broken leg? It had a hare-line fracture.

Where does the Easter Bunny eat breakfast? IHOP.

Did you hear about the Easter Bunny prom? Everyone did the Bunny Hop.

How does the Easter Bunny stay in shape? With lots of eggs-ercise.

What do you call an Easter rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny.

What kind of Easter Bunny can't hop? A chocolate one.

Where does the Easter Bunny find eggs? An eggplant.

How does the Easter Bunny keep his fur looking so nice? He uses hare-spray.

Why does the Easter Bunny stay in bed the day after Easter? He's eggs-hausted.

What does the Easter Bunny eat for lunch? Egg salad.

Easter egg jokes

Why do hens lay eggs? Because if they dropped them they’d break.

Where’s the best place to learn about eggs? The hen-cyclopedia.

Why do people paint Easter eggs? It’s easier than trying to wallpaper them.

Why shouldn't you tickle an Easter egg? You don't want it to crack up.

What did the mom Easter egg say to the baby? You're eggs-tra special.

What do you call an Easter egg from outer space? An egg-straterrestrial.

What do you call mischievous Easter eggs? Deviled eggs.

A chicken and an Easter egg walk into a bar. The bartender says, "Which of you is first?"

Which day of the week do Easter eggs like the least? Fry-day.

How do you make an eggroll? Just give it a little push.

Easter knock-knock jokes