Is Chipotle open on Easter 2024? Here's what you need to know

Check out the restaurant's schedule before you head over on Easter Sunday.
Chipotle Locations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesDavid Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Sophie Caldwell

Between hosting family, setting up fun Easter activities, and getting all your chickens in a row for egg dyeing, Easter is a busy time of year.

With all the chaos of preparing for Easter festivities, you may be tempted to order takeout rather than cooking one more meal.

On those days when you just can't bring yourself to turn on the stove, Chipotle's made-to-order Mexican food is always a delicious option.

Before you make a beeline for the burrito bowls, here's what you need to know about Chipotle's Easter schedule.

Is Chipotle open on Easter 2024?

Unfortunately, if you're craving a burrito bowl on Easter, you may have to look elsewhere.

According to a Chipotle representative, most Chipotle restaurants will be closed on Easter Sunday.

You can check your local Chipotle's availability with their store locator seen here.

What restaurants are open on Easter 2024?

Luckily, several other restaurants will be open for those Easter cravings.

  • Arby’s: Most Arby’s locations will be open on Easter. However, store hours may vary by location. Check local restaurant hours here.
  • Olive Garden: Olive Garden will be open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
  • On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be open Easter Sunday during its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will be open for Easter weekend. Hours vary by location.
