Thanks to its friendly cashiers, appealing aisles, and unique assortment of snacks, Trader Joe's is a popular option for Easter grocery shopping.

From fresh produce to frozen items, Trader Joe's has plenty to stock up on, and you’ll need plenty of food for your Easter festivities — especially if relatives are hopping into town for the occasion.

If you accidentally ignored one or more of the items on your Easter grocery shopping list, then you might find yourself chasing your tail back to the store.

Before you spiral into an eggs-istential crisis, be sure to check whether or not your local Trader Joe's will be open on Easter.

Read on to find out if Trader Joe's will be open on Easter 2024.

Is Trader Joe's open on Easter?

Hop, hop, hooray! According to a Trader Joe’s spokesperson, the grocer will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday.

You can also check your local Trader Joe's hours with their store locator seen here.

What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?

While Trader Joe's is open on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are also open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.