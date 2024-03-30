Thanks to its friendly cashiers, appealing aisles, and unique assortment of snacks, Trader Joe's is a popular option for Easter grocery shopping.
From fresh produce to frozen items, Trader Joe's has plenty to stock up on, and you’ll need plenty of food for your Easter festivities — especially if relatives are hopping into town for the occasion.
If you accidentally ignored one or more of the items on your Easter grocery shopping list, then you might find yourself chasing your tail back to the store.
Before you spiral into an eggs-istential crisis, be sure to check whether or not your local Trader Joe's will be open on Easter.
Read on to find out if Trader Joe's will be open on Easter 2024.
Is Trader Joe's open on Easter?
Hop, hop, hooray! According to a Trader Joe’s spokesperson, the grocer will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday.
You can also check your local Trader Joe's hours with their store locator seen here.
What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?
While Trader Joe's is open on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are also open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.
- ACME: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresh Market: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys Supermarket: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.
- Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.