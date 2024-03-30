Is Costco open on Easter 2024? Details on store hours

Easter has arrived!

Whether you're putting the finishing touches on baskets for the kids or making a traditional ham dinner for the family, you may need a few last-minute essentials to complete your festive Easter activities.

Fortunately, many retailers and restaurants are open for business and welcoming customers on Easter Sunday this year including Walmart, Home Depot and IHOP.

But what about Costco? If the wholesaler is your one-stop shopping for groceries and other sundries, you may be wondering if a Costco near you is open on Easter this year.

It's a good thing you stopped by to find out, because we've got all the details on whether or not clubs will be open on Easter, which lands on March 31 this year. And, trust us, you're going to want to know what Costco's holiday store hours are before heading out the door.

Given that Costco is historically closed for business on many of the major holidays including New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's fair to wonder if Easter Sunday is among them.

Without further ado, here's what you need to know.

Is Costco open on Easter 2024?

In the days leading up to Easter, Costco will be open for business as usual. However, like the other big holidays throughout the year, Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday in 2024, giving employees a day off to relax or enjoy time with family and friends.

The wholesaler will reopen on Monday, April 1, which just happens to be April Fools' Day. No pranks here, of course. But if you plan to pull any of your own, you'll find Costco open, as well as most other stores since April Fools' Day, while considered a holiday, isn't typically a day off for most people.

Stores open on Easter 2024

Even though Costco is closed this Easter, all hope is not lost. See below for a sampling of stores open for business on March 31 or find a full list right here.

Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. The Home Depot : Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Kroger : A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

: Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here.

: Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Other stores closed on Easter in 2024

