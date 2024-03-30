Is Dunkin' open on Easter? Details about holiday hours

Coffee lovers crave their cup of joe every morning, especially during the hyper-busy holiday season.

With relatives coming to town, holiday meals to make, and Easter activities to plan, you'll need an extra boost of caffeine to keep up.

For many people, Dunkin' coffee is the go-to brew — as their slogan says, America runs on Dunkin'.

Before you head over for your customary cup of coffee on Easter, make sure you check out Dunkin's 2024 Easter holiday hours.

Is Dunkin' open on Easter in 2024?

According to a Dunkin' representative, many stores will remain open on Easter Sunday.

"Dunkin’ store hours vary by location and operate the same way as Christmas hours. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Easter, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

If you want to make sure your local spot is open, the Dunkin' store locator is available here.

What other coffee shops are open on Easter?

If you're looking for more coffee options on Easter Sunday, Starbucks has a similar schedule.

According to a representative, Starbucks store hours "vary by location," and "stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs."

As always, check out your local options through the app or a store locator.

What stores are open on Easter 2024?

In addition to Dunkin' and Starbucks, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.