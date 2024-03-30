Your health never takes a day off. Even in the midst of Easter preparations, someone always needs cough drops, a bandaid, or yet another box of tissues.

If you need to pick up a few extra wellness items, CVS is a lifesaver, whether you're frantically searching for shampoo, picking up an emergency toothbrush, or guiltily purchasing some last-minute Easter candy.

Before you head over to CVS on Easter Sunday, you'll want to know about the store's Easter schedule.

Here's everything you need to know about CVS's holiday hours.

Is CVS open on Easter 2024?

According to a representative, CVS will be open on Easter Sunday — but you should check with your local store before you hop over.

"CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Easter Sunday. However, some stores may have reduced hours. We recommend that people call their local stores before visiting or check hours at cvs.com," the representative said.

The CVS store locator can also help you find your local CVS's hours.

What stores are open on Easter 2024?

While CVS is open on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are also open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.

ACME: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Fresh Market: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Food: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Harveys Supermarket: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Market District: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.

Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.