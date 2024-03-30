Easter has finally arrived and with it comes spring sunshine, gatherings with loved ones and perhaps a home project or two.

Depending on whatever Easter activities you've got on the calendar this year, doing some yard work or sprucing up the deck with some new patio furniture for your family dinner might be in order.

If so, you may be wondering if The Home Depot is open on Easter this year.

That's a great question, especially since many retailers are closed in observance of the holiday including Target, Costco and Lowe's.

But what about The Home Depot? Will the home improvement retailer be welcoming customers on March 31? If so, what will store hours be?

To save you the time and trouble of tracking down all the relevant intel yourself, TODAY.com reached out directly to The Home Depot to get all the details and we've got everything you need to know below, along with a list of other retailers open (and closed) on Easter Sunday in 2024.

Here's what you need to know.

Home Depot’s 2024 Easter hours

With more than 2,300 locations across North America, chances are pretty good that there’s a Home Depot store near you.

Whatever it is you need from the home improvement store, you'll be happy to know that The Home Depot will be open on Easter this year.

A Home Depot spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email that stores will be welcoming customers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

That said, it's always best to confirm local store hours before going (just in case) and you can find them all right here.

Other stores open on Easter Sunday

The Home Depot isn't the only retailer open for business on March 31, see below for a sampling of other stores open on Easter or check out a full list right here.

Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kroger : A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

: Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here.

: Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Easter in 2024

See below for a list of retailers that will be closed in observance of Easter this year.