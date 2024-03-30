Whatever your Easter tradition is, it likely includes coloring eggs, filling baskets with chocolate bunnies and gathering with loved ones for a festive Easter dinner.

If it's Easter morning and you suddenly realize you've forgotten the cream of mushroom soup for your green bean casserole or need last-minute treats for the annual egg hunt, you may be wondering if Target is open on Easter this year.

It's Easter, after all, one of the biggest holidays on the Christian calendar, which means that many retailers and restaurants will be closed to give their employees time off to attend service, relax or spend time with friends and family.

Among them? Costco, Lowe's and Aldi, just to name a few.

If you're hoping to find out if a Target near you is open this year, you're in luck.

We've got all the details on Target's Easter store hours and you're going to want 'em before heading out the door this year because the last thing anyone wants on Easter Sunday is to dash out to the store only to discover an empty parking lot.

Here's what you need to know.

Is Target open on Easter 2024?

Whatever your Easter needs are this Sunday, whether it's egg dye or tissues for the unexpected cold someone woke up with, you'll have to pick them up elsewhere because Target stores will be closed on Easter this year, which falls on Sunday, March 31.

Target will reopen for business and welcome customers at its usual time on Monday morning, April 1. Which just happens to be April Fools' Day in case you're wondering.

So, if you're hoping to pick up a few items to help pull off a prank, doors will be open.

Stores open on Easter 2024

Even though Target is closed this Easter, all hope is not lost. See below for a sampling of stores open for business on March 31 or find a full list right here.

Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. The Home Depot : Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Kroger : A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

: Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here.

: Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Other stores closed on Easter in 2024

Along with Target, see below for a list of other retailers that will also be closed in observance of Easter this year.