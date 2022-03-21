20 Easter prayers to share while honoring the holiday

The 19th century poet and author Margaret E. Sangster wrote about the significance of the Easter season in her essay “The Easter Joy,” and her quotable words still resonate today.

“The festival of Easter comes to us at a propitious time, for lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth, the time of the singing of birds has come,” she wrote.

Those who observe Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, may want to honor this momentous holiday with a special Easter blessing or passing on an Easter wish.

If you pray or meditate regularly, you can weave one of these musings into your daily intercessions, or share it with your family before dinner. These sentiments can also be included within an Easter card or message.

Below, we've rounded up Easter blessings and musings from the Bible, authors, theologians, songwriters and more, so you can choose one that works best for you.

1. "Today we remember with thankfulness your willingness to be pierced for our sins. We sing with abounding joy, of your miraculous rise, from death’s tomb to resplendent life. Thank you for the promise of heaven and your generous invitation of eternal life for all." — Julie Palmer, “An Easter Prayer”

2. " Jesus showed us many things, to love and share and dance and sing. To learn and pray, to help and care, He promised he’d always be there. He died but then came back to life, let’s celebrate for he’s alive."

3. "We praise you in this Easter season. Change our lives, change our hearts to be messengers of Easter joy and hope." — Fr. Larry Snyder, “An Easter Prayer”

4. "Lord, As we gather together underneath the banner of your life, we thank you for all the wonderful food that we can now enjoy, and celebrate your glorious resurrection." — excerpt from Easter dinner prayer from Living-Prayers.com

5. "Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed." — John 20:29

6. "God, give us eyes to see / the beauty of the Spring, / And to behold Your majesty / in every living thing." — Helen Steiner Rice, “An Easter Prayer”

7. "How blessed is this day, when earth and heaven are joined and humankind is reconciled to God!" — The Book of Common Prayer

8. "Worthy is the Lamb slain, eternal life to gain. / We worship You, Lord as King. / He who was slain to receive honor, / To Him we give glory and receive honor and praise." — Marvin Winans, “Worthy Is the Lamb Slain”

9. "Holy Spirit, as I move into Holy Week, let me follow your way of proceeding, and grant me the trust to know I’m moving with and toward you always." — William A. Barry, SJ, "Lenten Meditations"

10. "May God bless you at Easter, and keep you all year through. May God give you all the faith you need, to make your dreams come true." — Irish blessing, author unknown

11. "My Jesus Christ the Lamb of God / I was so lost I should have died / But You have brought me to Your side / To be led by Your staff and rod / And to be called a lamb of God." — Twila Paris, “Lamb of God”

12. "O Lord of all, with us abide / In this our joyful Eastertide; / From ev’ry weapon death can wield / Thine own redeemed for ever shield." — J.M. Neale (translator), “That Easter Day with Joy Was Bright"

13. "Jesus Christ is risen today, Alleluia! / Our triumphant holy day, Alleluia! / Who did once upon the cross, Alleluia! / Suffer to redeem our loss. Alleluia!" — Sir David Willcocks, “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today”

14. "The morning breaks; / The shadows flee away / Before the rising day / And Christ awakes! / Angels proclaim the anthem far and near, / 'Ye seek your risen Lord; He is not here.'" — Genevieve M.J. Irons, “Easter”

15. "And when I think that God, His Son not sparing / Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in / That on the cross, my burden gladly bearing / He bled and died to take away my sin / Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee / How great Thou art, how great Thou art." — Stuart K. Hine, “How Great Thou Art”

16. "Lord, the resurrection of Your son has given us a new life and renewed hope. Help us to live as new people in pursuit of the Christian ideal." — from "New Saint Joseph People’s Prayer Book"

17. "Most glorious Lord of Lyfe! that, on this day, / Didst make Thy triumph over death and sin; / And, having harrowd hell, didst bring away / Captivity thence captive, us to win: / This joyous day, deare Lord, with joy begin" — Edmund Spenser, “Easter”