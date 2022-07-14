50 family quotes to show your love to the people who matter most

Family love can be the foundation of some of our life's deepest and most meaningful relationships. Family can also be the source of stress and anxiety, especially when it comes to major life events and holidays.

No matter how you slice it, there's no denying that there's nothing quite like family.

Whether you're seeking a message to write inside a card for a family member, or just a little reminder to boost your spirits, these short and inspirational family quotes embody love, humor and the power of being thankful.

Inspirational family quotes

"If the family were a boat, it would be a canoe that makes no progress unless everyone paddles." — Letty Cottin Pogrebin

"A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss … That’s the trade-off. But I’ll take it all." — Brad Pitt

"Family is family, whether it’s the one you start out with the one you end up with, or the family you gain along the way." — Unknown“

To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors.” ― Tia Walker

“Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana

“Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.” — Leigh Anne Tuohy

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” — Lisa Weed

“A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.” — George A. Moore

“So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.” — Haniel Long

“That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.”― Deb Caletti

“My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me.” — Michael Imperioli

“The love of family and the admiration of friends are much more important than wealth and privilege.” — Charles Kuralt

“Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family.” — Paul Pearsall

“In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, bridge to our future.”— Alex Haley

“It is the smile of a child, the love of a mother, the joy of a father, the togetherness of a family.” — Menacheim Begin

Short family quotes

"A man should never neglect his family for business.” — Walt Disney

"The most important thing in the world is family and love.” — John Wooden

"Alone, you are strong, but together, you’ll be stronger than ever." – Unknown

“In time of test, family is best.” — Burmese Proverb

“The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.” — George Santayana

“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” — Michael J. Fox

“Families are like fudge — mostly sweet with a few nuts.” — Unknown

“Life is beautiful. It’s about giving. It’s about family.” — Walt Disney

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” — George Bernard Shaw

“I have learned that to be with those I like is enough.”― Walt Whitman

“Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life.” — Albert Einstein

“Family is family.” — Linda Linney

“Sticking with your family is what makes it a family.” — Mitch Albom

"Life feels complete when you’re together with your family." –Unknown

“Together, we make a beautiful family.” — Unknown

Funny family quotes

“Obviously, if I was serious about having a relationship with someone long-term, the last people I would introduce him to would be my family.”— Chelsea Handler

“A 2-year-old is kind of like having a blender, but you don’t have a top for it.”— Jerry Seinfeld

“Having one kid makes you a parent. Having two kids makes you a referee.”— David Frost

“A family is a unit composed not only of children but of men, women, an occasional animal, and the common cold.”— Ogden Nash

“If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance.”— George Bernard Shaw

“One day you will do things for me that you hate. That is what it means to be family.”― Jonathan Safran Foer

“My dear young cousin, if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the eons, it’s that you can’t give up on your family, no matter how tempting they make it.” ― Rick Riordan

“My grandmother started walking five miles a day when she was 60. She’s 97 now, and we don’t know where the heck she is.” ― Ellen DeGeneres

"There is no such thing as fun for the whole family.¨ — Jerry Seinfeld

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” ― George Burns

Blessed family quotes

You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.¨ — Desmond Tutu

“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there.” — Barbara Bush

"Children can never have too many positive adult role models in their lives." — Unknown

"When you look at your life, the greatest happinesses are family happinesses." — Joyce Brothers

"Being happy in your family is more important than being perfect." — Unknown

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” — Richard Bach

“The family is the first essential cell of human society.” — Pope John XXIII

“Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” — Stitch, Lili & Stitch

“I sustain myself with the love of family.”― Maya Angelou

“I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family.” — José Carreras

