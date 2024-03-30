Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

As any host knows, holiday celebrations involve a mountain of food.

However, even the most excellent hosts struggle to always have what they need in their fridges and pantries.

Whether you're decorating Easter eggs, whipping up a traditional Easter meal, or putting together a snack platter to stave off the hungry kids, you'll probably need to make a few egg-stra trips to the grocery store on Easter.

However, you may want to check whether your local grocery store is open to avoid going on an impromptu egg hunt on Easter morning.

If Kroger is your go-to grocery store, check out its 2024 holiday hours for Easter Sunday below.

Is Kroger open on Easter 2024?

You're in luck for those last-minute grocery runs.

According to a Kroger representative, most Kroger Family of Companies stores will be open during their regular hours on Easter.

To check your local Kroger's hours, use the store locator seen here.

What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?

While Kroger is open on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.