As any host knows, holiday celebrations involve a mountain of food.
However, even the most excellent hosts struggle to always have what they need in their fridges and pantries.
Whether you're decorating Easter eggs, whipping up a traditional Easter meal, or putting together a snack platter to stave off the hungry kids, you'll probably need to make a few egg-stra trips to the grocery store on Easter.
However, you may want to check whether your local grocery store is open to avoid going on an impromptu egg hunt on Easter morning.
If Kroger is your go-to grocery store, check out its 2024 holiday hours for Easter Sunday below.
Is Kroger open on Easter 2024?
You're in luck for those last-minute grocery runs.
According to a Kroger representative, most Kroger Family of Companies stores will be open during their regular hours on Easter.
To check your local Kroger's hours, use the store locator seen here.
What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?
While Kroger is open on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.
- ACME: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresh Market: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys Supermarket: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.
- Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.