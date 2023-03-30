25 Easter activities for kids and families to enjoy this year

"Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail..." We all know the rest, right? Easter is on the way — and it's the perfect time to get the whole family excited with Easter activities for kids.

Easter is a religious holiday and a time to celebrate spring and make fun memories with your family.

"Easter is special, because it is traditionally a day that is devoted to spending time with family and community and in today’s busy world, that is a gift we all cherish," parenting educator Laura Linn Knight tells TODAY.com.

Knight, the author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” says Easter can be as grand — or as simple — as you want to make it, but it is the connection with family and friends that matters most.

"Anytime there is a holiday that offers a pause from phones ringing, rushed school mornings and the demands of work, use that as an opportunity to make new memories with your family," she tells TODAY.com. "Easter is always a long awaited welcome with the sun starting to shine more and the cold slipping away."

The Arizona-based educator tells TODAY.com that even families who are not religious can celebrate the season.

"Easter can be special in the traditional ways of going to church, dyeing eggs and hunting for them," Knight says. "(But) Easter can also be special when families go looking for spring flowers, gather together for a meal and play games together."

Knight says her family's favorite Easter activity is to look for wildflowers in nature or at a local park.

"Searching for flowers can feel magical for children —and parents — plus you never know what tiny ladybugs or twirling butterflies you will find," she says.

For parents seeking a mindfulness activity, Knight recommends "Easter Egg Breaths" for the whole family.

"You can print these out and do them at home, or head out of the house for a mindful walk," she says.

25 Easter Activities For Kids

Ready to dive into a fun seasonal activity for the whole family? Here are 25 Easter activities for kids to consider:

