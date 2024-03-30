Is Aldi open on Easter 2024? What you need to know

Get your shopping carts ready: it's almost time for the annual Easter food marathon.

There's the festive Easter brunch, the traditional Easter dinner (don't forget the ham!), and so many more food-filled events.

Even fun holiday activities like Easter egg dyeing or baking Easter cupcakes require a trip to the grocery store.

With all these important holiday meals, you'll want to make sure your local grocery stores are available.

Before you head out for a last-minute Easter grocery run, here's what you need to know about Aldi's holiday hours for Easter 2024.

Is Aldi open on Easter 2024?

Unfortunately for shoppers, Aldi won't be available for your Easter grocery run.

According to an Aldi representative, Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Specific hours for each local store can be found by using the store locator: https://stores.aldi.us/stores.

What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?

While Aldi is closed on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.