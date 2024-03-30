Is Aldi open on Easter 2024? What you need to know

Get your shopping carts ready: it's almost time for the annual Easter food marathon.
There's the festive Easter brunch, the traditional Easter dinner (don't forget the ham!), and so many more food-filled events.
Even fun holiday activities like Easter egg dyeing or baking Easter cupcakes require a trip to the grocery store.
With all these important holiday meals, you'll want to make sure your local grocery stores are available.
Before you head out for a last-minute Easter grocery run, here's what you need to know about Aldi's holiday hours for Easter 2024.
Is Aldi open on Easter 2024?
Unfortunately for shoppers, Aldi won't be available for your Easter grocery run.
According to an Aldi representative, Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Specific hours for each local store can be found by using the store locator: https://stores.aldi.us/stores.
What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?
While Aldi is closed on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.
- ACME: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresh Market: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys Supermarket: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.
- Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.