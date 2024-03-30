Is Walgreens open on Easter? Details on 2024 store hours

The holiday season is hectic, and it's easy to forget something important in the hustle and bustle of Easter preparation.
It can be tricky to know where to go for a last-minute store run when you inevitably run out of paper plates, Band-Aids, or shampoo for your out-of-town guests.
Luckily, there are plenty of stores that will be available to save the day this Easter.
For those emergency prescription refills and toothpaste restocks, you'll want to find out whether your go-to stores will be open on Easter.
Read on for the latest updates on Walgreen's Easter hours and availability.
Is Walgreens open on Easter 2024?
If Walgreens is your go-to pharmacy, then you're in luck this Easter Sunday.
Walgreens said in a statement that there would be no changes to store hours for Easter Sunday.
"Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal/regular Sunday hours. No changes are made for Easter," a Walgreens representative told TODAY.com.
However, it's always a good idea to check your local Walgreens' hours.
"We recommend customers check the store locator on our website to determine the hours of their local store," the representative said.
What stores are open on Easter 2024?
In addition to Walgreens, dozens of other stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Below is a list of even more options for your grocery and wellness shopping needs.
- ACME: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresh Market: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys Supermarket: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.
- Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.