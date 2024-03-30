Is Walgreens open on Easter? Details on 2024 store hours

The holiday season is hectic, and it's easy to forget something important in the hustle and bustle of Easter preparation.

It can be tricky to know where to go for a last-minute store run when you inevitably run out of paper plates, Band-Aids, or shampoo for your out-of-town guests.

Luckily, there are plenty of stores that will be available to save the day this Easter.

For those emergency prescription refills and toothpaste restocks, you'll want to find out whether your go-to stores will be open on Easter.

Read on for the latest updates on Walgreen's Easter hours and availability.

Is Walgreens open on Easter 2024?

If Walgreens is your go-to pharmacy, then you're in luck this Easter Sunday.

Walgreens said in a statement that there would be no changes to store hours for Easter Sunday.

"Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal/regular Sunday hours. No changes are made for Easter," a Walgreens representative told TODAY.com.

However, it's always a good idea to check your local Walgreens' hours.

"We recommend customers check the store locator on our website to determine the hours of their local store," the representative said.

What stores are open on Easter 2024?

In addition to Walgreens, dozens of other stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Below is a list of even more options for your grocery and wellness shopping needs.