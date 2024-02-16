Ah, spring. A time to celebrate the return of sunshine, songbirds and some seriously stunning blooms. What could be better?

Old Man Winter is finally moving on and the sizzling heat of summer is still a few months off, which pretty much makes spring the ideal season.

Whether the spring equinox finds you getting a jumpstart on this year's garden, taking long walks outside or simply basking in the warm weather, you may be in search of a spring quote or two to capture the moment.

To help, we've gathered some of our favorite quotes from luminaries like Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Mark Twain, who amusingly summed up spring's unpredictable weather by observing, "In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours."

We've also got short quotes to use for Instagram, as well as funny sayings from movies like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" in which Cameron (Alan Ruck) memorably yells, "Hey, batter, batter, batter, batter! Saw-wing batter!" while at a baseball game. Not to mention quips from famous comedians including Robin Williams who said, "Spring is nature’s way of saying, 'Let’s Party!'" We couldn't agree more.

Spring really is a party and a time for welcoming back flowers, outdoor activities, barbecuing, and alfresco outings with friends. Even spring cleaning doesn't feel like a chore because, well, it's spring.

Get out there and embrace all this weather has to offer. When you do, we've got all the quotes you need to seize the day.

Short spring quotes

"No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." – Hal Borland

"In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours." – Mark Twain

"O, wind, if winter comes, can spring be far behind?" – Percy Bysshe Shelley

"Sweet April showers do spring May flowers." – Thomas Tusser

"It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart." – Rainer Maria Rilke

"In winter, I plot and plan. In spring, I move." – Henry Rollins

"In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt." –Margaret Atwood

"You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming." – Pablo Neruda

"What a strange thing! to be alive beneath cherry blossoms." – Kobayashi Issa, "Poems"

"Poor, dear, silly Spring, preparing her annual surprise." – Wallace Stevens

"Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush." – Doug Larson

"Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Where flowers bloom so does hope." – Lady Bird Johnson

"Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm." – John Muir, "The Wilderness World of John Muir"

"Always it's Spring and everyone's in love and flowers pick themselves." – E.E. Cummings

"A flower blossoms for its own joy." – Oscar Wilde

"Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished." – Lao Tzu

Funny spring quotes

"Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's Party!'" – Robin Williams

"For years, I thought the sun was a monster. I'm here to tell you that it's not a monster. IT'S NOT A MONSTER!" – Howie, "The Benchwarmers"

"Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June." – Al Bernstein

"Hey, batter, batter, batter, batter! Saw-wing batter!" – Cameron Frye, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

"A day without sunshine is like, you know, night." – Steve Martin

"Everybody wants to save the earth; no one wants to help mom do the dishes." – P.J. O'Rourke

"Gardening requires lots of water - most of it in the form of perspiration." – Louise Erickson

"The early bird gets the worm but the late bird doesn't even get the late worm." – Charles M. Schulz

"Tra, la, la, la, la. Spring is in the air, and I'm a flower with nothing interesting to say." – Slim, "A Bug's Life"

"I'm 100 percent sunshine." – Lil Yachty

"Isn't is amazing how much stuff we get done the day before vacation?" – Zig Ziglar

"Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?" – Edgar Bergen

"Despite the forecast, live like it's spring." – Lilly Pulitzer

Inspirational spring quotes

"The earth laughs in flowers." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

"It is eternity now. I am in the midst of it. It is about me in the sunshine; I am in it as the butterfly in the light-laden air." – Richard Jeffries, "The Story of My Heart"

"Let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair..." – Susan Polis Schutz

"The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world's joy." – Henry Ward Beecher

It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you DO want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!” – Mark Twain, "Tom Sawyer, Detective"

“To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring." – George Santayana

"Spring passes and one remembers one's innocence." – Yoko Ono

"She turned to the sunlight and shook her head, and whispered to her neighbor: 'Winter is dead.'" – A.A. Milne, "When We Were Very Young"

"It is so small a thing to have enjoyed the sun, to have lived light in the spring, to have loved, to have thought, to have done." – Matthew Arnold

"Flowers with the sweetest odors filled all the sunny air, and not alone refreshed the sense, but stole the mind from care." – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Just living is not enough ... one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower." – Hans Christian Andersen

"Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." – Helen Keller