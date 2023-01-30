50 St. Patrick's Day puns that totally sham-rock

What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow, of course. How did the leprechaun win the race? He took a shortcut.

If you love a silly pun as much as we do, you're in luck because we've got plenty more where these came from and we swear — on the Blarney stone, no less — they're nothing short of pure gold.

Whether you're Irish or just pretending for the sake of St. Patrick's Day, there's no better way to spend the holiday than getting everyone's shamrocks shaking with these puns.

We promise their Irish eyes will be a smilin' with this collection of St. Patrick's Day puns for kids and adults alike.

Break out one of these corny one-liners while tossing back a few pints of green beer at the pub or use one as a St. Patrick's Day caption when you post all about your shenanigans on Instagram.

Are some of them groan-worthy? Yep, but there are some clover ones thrown in the mix. But hey, like any good dad joke, the cringe factor is exactly what makes these short quips so funny.

No matter which one of these funny St. Paddy's Day-inspired puns you choose, you'll have them Dublin over in laughter.

Short St. Patrick's Day puns

You're really clover.

You're my lucky charm.

You shamrock my world.

Life is brew-tiful.

Don't worry, beer happy.

May the luck be with you.

Irish you knew how much I loved you.

Irish puns

What kind of potatoes aren’t Irish? French fries.

How can you tell if an Irishman likes your puns? He’s Dublin over in laughter.

How do Irish zombies greet each other? Top of the moanin’ to you!

What do horses wear for good luck? Shoes.

How do you make gold soup? Add 14 carrots.

Why shouldn’t you iron four-leaf clovers? It’s not good to press your luck.

What do ghosts drink on St. Paddy’s Day? Boo’s.

What do you call a four-leaf clover with poison ivy? A rash of good luck.

What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow.

What kind of spells do leprechauns use? Lucky charms.

What happens when four-leaf clovers get jealous? They turn green with envy.

Where can you always find gold on St. Patrick's Day? In the dictionary.

What's long, green and only comes once a year? The St. Patrick's Day parade.

Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day? Because real rocks are too heavy.

What's the best month for a parade? March.

Why did the Irishmen stop searching for gold? It didn't pan out.

What does Ireland have more than anyone else? Irishmen.

Leprechaun puns