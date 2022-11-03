75 funny Christmas puns that'll sleigh all season long

Christmas is the most pun-derful time of the year. That said, the best way to spread cheer is by saying a few funny Christmas puns for all to hear.

There’s nothing like a fun and festive pun to brighten someone’s day and get them in the mood for the holidays. After all, Santa and his reindeer will be here in no time. So, have you picked up Santa’s favorite candy yet? If not, here's a tip: He loves Jolly Ranchers!

Yes, I know you’re getting ready to throw some Christmas fruitcake at me for that. Don't get too nutty!

In the Christmas spirit yet? Speaking of spirit(s), what happens to Christmas gifts after they die? They become the ghost of Christmas presents!

OK, I’m done — for now.

There are many opportunities to crack a pun-filled Christmas joke during the holidays. When you’re building a snowman with a friend, ask them what a snowman’s favorite breakfast cereal is. When you’re decorating the tree, ask your loved ones why Christmas trees are so bad at knitting. Or if you have friend who’s a cat lover, ask them if they know who delivers presents to cats.

You snow the drill: Read on for more punny one-liners that are sure to bring the belly laughs (and eye rolls) this Christmas.

Funny Christmas puns

What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire together? Frostbite.

What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Frosties.

What do you call an obnoxious reindeer? Rude-olph.

What’s the difference between the regular alphabet and the Christmas alphabet? The Christmas alphabet has Noel.

Why do reindeer love Beyonce? Because she sleighs.

What do gingerbread men use when they break their legs? Candy canes.

Why do mummies love Christmas? There’s so much wrapping.

How does the snow globe feel at Christmas? A little shaken.

What is a fruit’s favorite Christmas song? "We Wish You A Berry Christmas."

What did the snowman say to the aggressive carrot? “Get out of my face!”

How did Scrooge win the soccer game? The Ghost of Christmas passed.

Why did the two snowmen start dating as soon as they met? Because it was love at frost sight.

Who is never hungry at Christmas? The turkey because it’s always stuffed.

What do you call a reindeer ghost? A carib-boo.

What did the wise men say after giving gifts of gold and frankincense? “Oh, wait! There’s myrrh!”

How do sheep say, “Merry Christmas”? Fleece Navidad.

What do you get when you eat all the Christmas decorations? Tinselitis.

Which list do children who don’t know how to tie their shoes end up in? The knotty list.

What do you call a snowman party? A Snow Ball.

Why did the snowman get arrested? They were up to snow good.

Where do mistletoes go to get famous? Holly-wood.

Why is it so cold at Christmas? Because it’s Decembrrrrr.

How long should a reindeer’s legs be? Long enough to reach the ground.

What’s green, covered in tinsel and goes, “Ribbet, ribbet”? A mistle-toad.

What do road crews use at the North Pole? Snow cones.

What are parents’ favorite Christmas song? "Silent Night."

Who delivers presents to baby sharks? Santa Jaws.

Why is everyone at the North Pole thirsty? There’s no well.

Why was the snowman looking at a bag of carrots? He’s picking his nose.

What did the gingerbread man say to the sad fruitcake? “What’s eating you?”

What song and dance does Beyonce like to perform at Christmas? "All the Jingle Ladies."

How do fairy tale books for reindeer end? “And they lived happily ever antler.”

What do reindeers use to decorate their antlers? Hornaments.

What do you call a snowman who’s always at the gym? An abdominal snowman.

What did one Christmas ornament say to the other? “It’s nice hanging with you.”

Dog Christmas puns

How do dogs greet each other at Christmas? Happy Howl-idays!

Who delivers presents to dogs at Christmas? Santa Paws.

What’s a dog’s favorite Christmas treat? Candy canines.

What do dogs do at Christmas parties? They whine and dine.

What did the dog say to the Christmas tree? Bark!

What’s a dog’s favorite Christmas song? “Sniffin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

How do dogs celebrate Christmas? By throwing a Christmas paw-ty.

Cat Christmas puns

Who delivers presents to cats at Christmas? Santa Claws.

What do you call a Christmas gift for a cat? A purr-esent.

How do cats say “Merry Christmas”? "Meow-ry Christmas!"

Why did the cat give everyone gag gifts? They were kitten around.

What do you call a cat at the beach during Christmas? Sandy Claws.

Why did the cats hate their presents? They gifts weren’t up to scratch.

What is a cat’s favorite Christmas candy? Catt-y canes.

Christmas tree puns

Why did the Christmas tree go to the barber? It needed a trim.

What do you get when you come across a Christmas tree with an apple? A pineapple.

Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? They keep dropping their needles.

What did the Christmas tree say to his guests after they leave his party? “Have a tree-mendous Christmas!”

How do trees flirt? They talk about chemis-tree.

How do trees count? One, two, tree.

Santa and elf puns