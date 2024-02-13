50 Irish sayings guaranteed to make you smile

Whether you hail from Ireland or are Irish in spirit, there's no better time to honor the Emerald Isle than on St. Patrick's Day.

However you plan to commemorate the holiday, like cooking up a Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage or listening to traditional St. Patty's songs while drinking a pint, you may be searching for an Irish saying for Instagram or to send to friends and family.

Fortunately, there's no need to look far for a list of Irish-inspired sayings because like finding a pot o' gold at the end of the rainbow, you've stumbled upon a treasure trove of expressions and blessings to use however you see fit.

Pardon our Irish pun, but we think this collection of funny, short and inspirational phrases completely sham-rocks and we're not afraid to say it.

From traditional sayings like "Top O' the mornin' to ya" to Irish blessings including the beloved proverb, "May the Road Rise to Meet You," we've got everything you need (short of a "Kiss me, I'm Irish" pin) to ensure that you've got everything you need to show the world that when it comes to March 17, your heart beats green in honor of St. Patty's.

Use these expressions as Instagram captions or break them out at the pub while singing a round of "Molly Malone" with your pals. Whatever you end up using them for, you can count on these sayings to leave everyone's Irish eyes a-smiling.

Traditional Irish sayings

What's the craic? (How are you?)

(How are you?) Ye half eejit ye . (You're nearly a total fool)

. (You're nearly a total fool) Top o' the mornin' to ya! (Good day)

(Good day) Erin go bragh (Ireland forever)

(Ireland forever) Stop acting the maggot. (Stop acting like an idiot)

(Stop acting like an idiot) It's grand. (Things are fine)

Howaya! (How ya doin'?)

(How ya doin'?) How's she cuttin'? (How's it going?)

(How's it going?) Where's the jacks? (Where's the restroom)

(Where's the restroom) Donkey's years (A very long time)

(A very long time) Banjaxed (Worn out or broken)

(Worn out or broken) You're some yoke! (You're pretty awesome)

Sure look it (Oh well, what can you do? )

(Oh well, what can you do? ) Irish goodbye (Making a sneaky exit from a gathering without saying goodbye first)

(Making a sneaky exit from a gathering without saying goodbye first) Kiss the Blarney Stone (You'll supposedly receive the power to persuade if you kiss this stone outside the Blarney Castle in Ireland)

Funny Irish sayings

As you slide down the bannister of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way.

There are only two kinds of people in this world: The Irish and those who wish they were.

Here's to you and here's to me, I pray friends we'll always be, but if by chance we disagree, the heck with you and here's to me!

Irish you a very happy St. Patrick's Day!

When Irish eyes are smiling, they're usually up to something.

The only thing better than a pint of Guinness is two pints of Guinness.

Never iron a four-leaf clover because you don't want to press your luck.

Lend me $10 and I'll buy you a drink!

Kiss me, I'm Irish!

I'm not Irish. Kiss me anyway.

Everyone can't be Irish, somebody has to drive.

St. Patrick was a saint, I ain't.

Eat, drink and be Irish.

Let's get shamrocked!

Here's to our wives and girlfriends: May they never meet!

I only drink Guinness on the days that end in "y."

You can take the man out of Ireland, but never the Irish from the man.

Just call me "McTipsy."

Who's your paddy?

Life is like a cup of Irish coffee: It's all in how you make it.

Can’t pinch this.

Irish blessings and proverbs

May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold and the end of your rainbows, may you find a pot of gold.

A good friend is like a four-leaf clover. Hard to find and lucky to have.

May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load. May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road.

May your heart be light and happy. May your smile be big and wide and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.

May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you're dead.

May good luck be your friend in whatever you do, and may trouble be always a stranger to you.

May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live.

May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each morning and night.

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the shine shine warm upon your your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.