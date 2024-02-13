30 Irish blessings to warm your heart on St. Patrick's Day

The Irish are famous for their wit and way with words — just look at the plethora of quotes, puns, and songs associated with St. Patrick's Day.

Some of the most famous Irish sayings are traditional blessings, or short poems that commonly convey messages of hope and goodwill. You've almost certainly seen this classic blessing:

Some Irish blessings date back to ancient Celtic times, while others are more contemporary in sentiment. Many were originally written in Gaelic, the native language of the Emerald Isle.

From traditional sayings to humorous quips, we compiled a list of Irish blessings to inspire you this (and every) St. Patrick's Day.

30 Irish blessings for St. Patrick's Day

May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.

May good and faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.

May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load.

Bless you and yours, as well as the cottage you live in. May the roof overhead be well thatched, and those inside be well matched.

May love and laughter light your days and warm your hearth and home.

May your home be filled with laughter, may your pockets be filled with gold, and may you have all the happiness your Irish heart can hold.

May the friendships you make be those which endure, and all of your grey clouds be small ones for sure.

If you’re lucky enough to be Irish ... you’re lucky enough!

If God sends you down a stony path, may he give you strong shoes.

May the roof above us never fall in, and may the friends gathered below it never fall out.

May brooks and trees and singing hills join in the chorus, too. And every gentle wind that blows send happiness to you.

May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.

Health and long life to you, land without rent to you, a child every year to you. If you can’t go to Heaven, may you die in Ireland.

May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road and may your friends remember the favors you are owed.

May the Lord keep you in his hand and never close his fist too tight.

For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way. Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day.

May peace and plenty bless your world with a joy that long endures, and may all life’s passing seasons bring the best to you and yours.

May you have love that never ends, lots of money, and lots of friends. Health be yours, whatever you do, and may God send many blessings to you.

When we drink, we get drunk. When we get drunk, we fall asleep. When we fall asleep, we commit no sin. When we commit no sin, we go to heaven. So, let’s all get drunk, and go to heaven!

May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty.

May you always have walls for the winds, a roof for the rain, tea beside the fire, laughter to cheer you, those you love near you, and all your heart might desire.

May luck be your friend in whatever you do and may trouble be always a stranger to you.

May God give you, for every storm, a rainbow, for every tear, a smile, for every care, a promise and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share, for every sign a sweet song, and an answer for each prayer.

May the winds of fortune sail you, may you sail a gentle sea, may it always be the other guy who says, "This drink’s on me."

May the raindrops fall lightly on your brow, may the soft winds freshen your spirit, may the sunshine brighten your heart, may the burdens of the day rest lightly upon you, and may God enfold you in the mantle of his love.

May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch to your door and happiness be your guest today and evermore.