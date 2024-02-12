St. Patrick's Day is just over the rainbow.

While we can't guarantee that you'll find a pot of gold when you get there, you're in luck, because we can deliver a treasure trove full of Irish songs in which to celebrate St. Patty's like a true Irishman or Miss Colleen.

Whether you hail from the Emerald Isle or just love March 17, we've got a collection of Irish tunes that are bound to have you doing the jig with your lads and lassies in honor of the holiday.

This list of Irish songs includes all the classics like "Danny Boy," "Molly Malone" and "Irish Eyes Are Smiling," among other favorites.

You'll be raising your Guinness listening to songs by The Dubliners, The Chieftains, U2, Celtic Thunder and The Irish Tenors just to name a few.

In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if you wipe away a tear or two listening to these traditional folk songs by beloved Irish artists.

But, not to worry, we've also got plenty of high-spirited, toe-tappers from The Irish Rovers, Loreena McKennitt and even a few from the hit musical "Riverdance," to help get the party started.

You'll be step-dancing across the pub or singing along on the couch to these inspired Irish tunes this St. Patty's. And the best part? They all totally sham-rock.

'Molly Malone' by The Dubliners

"Molly Malone" is the essential St. Patrick's Day pub song and no self-respecting Irish songs' playlist is complete without this time-honored folk tune. Period.

'Danny Boy' by the Irish Tenors

It's not St. Patrick's Day without a round or two of "Danny Boy." The sorrowful song is sure to put a tear in your eye and leave an ache in your heart with its lyrics about sending a loved one off to war with hopes reuniting in the afterlife.

'Whiskey in a Jar' by The Dubliners

The fiddle and banjo are the stars of the show in this traditional folk song that despite its upbeat tempo is about a murderous criminal who gets betrayed by his lover and sent off to prison.

'When Irish Eyes Are Smiling' by Bing Crosby

No one does it quite like Bing Crosby and the legendary crooner is at his best singing the beloved classic "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling."

'Drunken Sailor' by The Irish Rovers

This high-energy, swashbuckling song will instantly make you think of pirates swinging jugs o' rum and dancing atop tables, ala Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean."

'The Foggy Dew' by The Chieftains

Sinéad O’Connor joins The Chieftains in performing this traditional Irish folk song written about the 1916 Easter Rebellion. A marching tune and requiem for the valiant men lost to war, it's a solemn tribute to the fallen.

'The Irish Rover' by the Dubliners and The Pogues

Two of Ireland's most beloved bands, The Dubliners and The Pogues, team up for one unforgettable performance of "The Irish Rover." With a stage full of banjos, fiddles and folk singers, this is one for the ages.

'Song for Ireland' by Mary Black

A tribute to her home country, Mary Black sings this touching ballad about leaving Ireland but being pulled back by the memory of the island's beauty, summer sunsets and fiddlers who while away the days in old pubs.

'Beautiful Day' by U2

One of Ireland's most well-known imports is the iconic rock band U2. With so many hits to choose from, "Beautiful Day" seems the most fitting to honor March 17.

'O'Sullivan's March' by The Chieftains

It doesn't get much more Irish than a song about an O'Sullivan. You'll be doing a jig to this 1977 Chieftains' instrumental drum and bagpipe song.

'The Mummers' Dance' by Loreena McKennitt

Evoking thoughts of "Outlander," this catchy, etherial song by Loreena McKennitt hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998, climbing all the way up to No. 19 on the charts.

'Only Time' by Enya

Irish singer and composer, Enya, is one of the best-selling solo artists to emerge from Emerald Isle. With string of hits in the '90s and 2000s, the song "Only Time" topped the charts after becoming an uplifting anthem in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

'The Heart's Cry' by Bill Whelan

This dreamy "Riverdance" tune will take you back to the days of druids, making you think of foggy marshes and castles far off in the distance.

'Rattlin' Bog' by Carlyle Fraser

Grab your lass and swing her 'round! At least that's what you'll feel like doing listening to this up-tempo fiddle-and-banjo song that'll have you, at the very least, tapping your toes. Extra points if you can keep up with lyrics.

'Star of the County Down' by The High Kings

This Irish ballad gets spirited update in this 2009 version recorded by the High Kings. The traditional tune is about a young man who becomes infatuated with a fair colleen named Rosie, otherwise known as the "Star of the County Down."

'The Countess Cathleen/Women of the Sidhe' by Bill Whelan

Fans of "Riverdance" will recognize this iconic tune immediately. There's no more perfect song for your St. Patrick's Day playlist than "The Countess Cathleen/Women of the Sidhe" which will have you and everyone else within earshot raring to step dance in honor of the holiday.

'God Save Ireland' by The Dubliners

This spirited Dubliners' song is guaranteed to have you arm-in-arm with your pals, clinking cups and singing along to this old rebel song that was once considered Ireland's unofficial national anthem.

'Whiskey on a Sunday (The Puppet Song)' by The Irish Rovers

The Irish Rovers pay tribute to ol' Seth Davy, a sad puppeteer who makes dolls dance in an old crate on the corner of Beggars Bush, in this 1968 folk song.

'Lift the Wings' by Bill Whelan

Another song from the "Riverdance" soundtrack, "Lift the Wings" is a melancholy song that'll make you long for days gone by. With lyrics about being miles away from the one you love, it'll likely make you more than just a wee bit sad.

'Seven Drunken Nights' by Celtic Thunder

Celtic Thunder delivers a festive cover version of this Dubliners song that pokes fun at all the mishaps that can occur when you've had way too many pints at the pub.

'An Irish Pub Song' The High Kings

A wandering lad or lass need not look far to find an Irish pub, which is what this tune is all about. In fact you can wander the world over and no matter where you go, there will always be a frosty pint awaiting you.

'Look to the Rainbow' by Petula Clark

Petula Clark sings this enduring song from the musical "Finian's Rainbow." Befitting St. Patrick's Day, it's about about following rainbows in search of your dream.

'The Rocky Road to Dublin' by The Kings of Connaught

Covered by countless musicians, The Kings of Connaught give this 19th century folk song a rousing update and the result is a spirited, toe-tapping anthem.

'Sonny' by Mary Black, Emmylou Harris and Dolores Keane

Mary Black, Emmylou Harris and Dolores Keane team up with their impeccable vocals to cover this old song about a young farm boy who must stay by his mother's side after his sailing daddy is lost at sea.

'Oro Se Bheatha 'Bhaile' by The Dubliners

Yet another song by The Dubliners, this traditional fiddle-driven tune is an old Gaelic marching song that stirs the soul and calls Irish citizens to action.

'The Fields of Athenry' by Paddy Reilly

You'll swear you're walking along the Cliffs of Moher listening to this wistful tune about love, life and loss.

'The Old Ways' by Loreena McKennitt

Loreena McKennitt sings this haunting 2008 song about the sea and its thunderous waves, which remind her of a love that once was but is no longer.