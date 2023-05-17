Ah, it's summertime and the living is easy.

From here on out, the forecast calls for smooth sailing with a chance of beach days and plenty of fun in the sun.

Whatever you've got planned for these all-too-brief months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, make sure to enjoy every moment because before you know it, the kids will be back in school and it'll be time to pull out the sweaters again.

While you're busy grilling burgers in the backyard or lounging by the pool, don't forget to press "play" on your summer songs playlist to ensure that all your favorite tunes are on repeat while you soak up the sun.

Of course, you've probably got a few beloved summer songs on the rundown, but if you're hoping for for suggestions, there's no need to look any further.

From Seals & Crofts classic "Summer Breeze" to Taylor Swift's infectious "Shake It Off," we've collected the best summer songs of all time.

The sweet sounds of Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mungo Jerry, Florida Georgia Line and others will inspire you to crank car windows open the car windows, cruise the strip and put your vocal chords to work.

And, trust us, with these perfectly-curated summer songs, everyone is sure to be singing right along with you.

'Summer Breeze' by Seals & Crofts

This timeless classic by Seals & Crofts evokes thoughts of warm summer days spent lazing by the pool or catching some rays at the beach. "Summer Breeze" makes us feel fine.

'Big Energy' by Latto, Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled

Here's what happens when Latto brings her energy to Mimi's 1995 hit, "Fantasy." If you can only picture Pedro Pascal dancing to this tune, you've officially watched way too much TikTok.

'Hot Fun in the Summertime' by Sly & The Family Stone

This 1969 tune by Sly & The Family Stone makes us want to sip iced tea while lazing around on a hot July day. Nothing better than hot fun in the summertime.

'California Gurls' by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg

The West Coast represents in this summertime classic that makes us want to drink gin and juice while beaching it in our Daisy Dukes (bikinis on top).

'In the Summertime' by Mungo Jerry

Sing along with Mungo Jerry as he dee-dee-dee's and dah-dah-dah's his way through this 1970 hit.

'As it Was' by Harry Styles

Harry Styles dominated the summer of '22 with his album "Harry's House," which, unsurprisingly, scored the musician a Grammy for Album of the Year. The first single, "As it Was," is everything you could ever want from a summer song and then some.

'Cruise' by Florida Georgia Line

Baby, this song makes us want to roll the windows down and cruise, Chevy lift kit and all. Florida Georgia Line's 2013 country crossover hit completely captures the essence of driving down the highway on a warm summer's night.

'Summer Feelings' by Lennon Stella, featuring Charlie Puth

The name sums it perfectly. This summer song covers all the bases including talk of sand, ocean waves, California dreamin' and watching the sunset from the rooftop.

'Soak Up the Sun' by Sheryl Crow

All Sheryl Crow wants to do is soak up some sun and tell the rest of the world to lighten up. And, boy, can we relate. There's no better way to spend a summer day than by drinking in all that sunshine.

'About Damn Time' by Lizzo

Turn up the music, turn down the lights. We've got a feeling, it's all going to be alright ... as long as this Lizzo song is playing on full blast.

'Levitating' by Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes, Due Lip and DaBaby take us for a ride.

'Sucker' by the Jonas Brothers

"Sucker" is an earworm of epic proportions and will have you singing along as they dance on top of cars, stumble out of bars and go just about anywhere blindly.

'Since You've Been Gone' by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's been inspiring us since winning the the first season of "American Idol" back in 2002. This toe-tapping anthem from her "Breakaway" album will have you belting out the chorus wherever you are.

'Hot in Herre' by Nelly

Extra, extra, Nelly is here with a solution to, uh, cool down in the heat of summer. With its suggestive lyrics, "Hot in Herre" raised some eyebrows back in the day. Even so, the song spent seven weeks at No. 1 during the summer of 2002.

'Shake it Off' by Taylor Swift

Players gonna play, play, play, play, play. Haters gonna hate, hate, hate ... well, you get the drift. Not a Swiftie? Just shake it off and move on to the next song.

'Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z

Before they were officially Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the producer and singer teamed up for this 2003 collab that positively sizzles it's so hot. The first single off Beyoncé's "Dangerously in Love" album, "Crazy in Love" ruled the charts and firmly established Queen Bey as the ruler of the music universe.

'Sugar' by Maroon 5

Why do we love "Sugar"? Because it's so sweet, naturally. Forgive our funny pun, we just couldn't help ourselves. Along with so many of the band's other hits, "Sugar" is infectious and toe-tapping fun.

'Summertime Blues' by Alan Jackson

Originally recorded by Eddie Cochran back in 1958, Alan Jackson's updated country cover is about as much fun as it gets. If you've got a bad case of the summertime blues, we've got the cure: a trip to the beach.

'Scream & Shout' by will.i.am featuring Britney Spears

This 2013 tune recently broke one billion (that's with a capital "B") views on YouTube. Why? Because it makes us want to scream, shout and let it all out.

'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO

Calling all party rockers in the house tonight! A favorite at weddings, clubs and just about anywhere else, "Party Rock Anthem" is a surefire way to get the party started.

'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

This 2017 hit by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi is unstoppable and will make you and the crew want to dance all night long.

'Hey Ya!' by Outkast

The only thing better than this song is the brilliant video featuring André 3000 decked out in green and performing as every band member.

'Can't Stop the Feeling!' by Justin Timberlake

A cut off the "Trolls" soundtrack, Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" will have you singing and dancing in no time flat. Summer, winter, fall or spring, this one's guaranteed to get everyone moving.

'Cake By the Ocean' by DNCE

We're pretty sure this one's not about indulging in dessert — or maybe it is. Either way, we're blushing, but also more than happy to join Joe Jonas and the rest of DNCE in this infectious song that ruled the charts in 2016.

'We Found Love' by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris

Have trouble remembering lyrics a decade after this song's release? If you can just remember "We found love in a hopeless place," you've pretty much got the entire song covered.

'Summer Nights' by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

He got friendly, holding her hand and, well, she got friendly down in the sand. The rest, as they say, is history.

'I Gotta Feeling' by The Black Eyed Peas

In the summer of 2009, the Black Eyed Peas dominated the music charts with their album "The E.N.D." and went all the way to No. 1 with "I Gotta Feeling," knocking out their other song "Boom Boom Pow" in the process.

'All Summer Long' by Kid Rock

The ultimate mashup of Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama," Kid Rock's "All Summer Long" perfectly captures the euphoria that comes from fishing off the dock, campfires and sipping whiskey out the bottle.

'Cruel Summer' by Taylor Swift

Who can't relate to Taylor Swift's lament about having a summer romance with a bad, bad boy who leaves you drunk in the back of the car? Exactly.

'Hot, Hot, Hot' by Buster Poindexter

Press "play" on this 1987 Buster Poindexter song and, we promise, you'll be forming a conga line in no time.

'Watermelon Sugar' by Harry Styles

Here's the thing: This Harry Styles song isn't about watermelon or sugar. Still, it's guaranteed to put you in a summer state of mind the second you hear Harry croon, "Tastes like strawberries, on a summer evenin'."

'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus make us want to pull out our cowboy boots, saddle up and head to the saloon. This chart-topper made a superstar out of Lil Nas X who took home the Grammy for Best Music Video in 2020 with Cyrus.

'Bad Habits' by Ed Sheeran

Bad habits, everyone's got 'em. Whether you bite your nails or don't exercise enough, it probably doesn't compare to Ed Sheeran whose bad habits are leading him spend late nights endin’ alone and making conversation with strangers he hardly knows.

'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

One of the most-streamed artist in the world, The Weeknd sure knows how to spin 'em. This time around, he sings about regretting past relationships while an 80s-inspired beat plays in the background.

'Teenage Dream' by Katy Perry

Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" makes us feel like hopping in the car, driving to California and being young forever. The album (by the same name) made history after Perry became the first woman to score five No. 1 singles off the same record.

'Call Me Maybe' by Carly Rae Jepsen

Hey, we just met and it's probably crazy, but here's this great summer song called "Call Me Maybe." Before Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen came into our lives with this classic 2011 song, we missed her so bad, so, so bad.

'Good Feeling' by Flo Rida

Using a sample from Etta James' 1962 single "Something's Got a Hold of Me," this Flo Rida song will make you feel good all summer long.

'Bad Romance' by Lady Gaga

Caught in a bad romance? Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, you're in good company.

'If I Can't Have You' by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes dropped this single in May of 2019 and by July, it was literally pouring out of every open car window. Reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 100, "If I Can't Have You" is Mendes' second highest charting song behind "Senorita," his duet with Camila Cabello, which went to No. 1 that same summer.

"Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega

One, two, three, four, five, everybody in the car, so come on, let's ride just about anywhere as long as "Mambo No. 5" is playin' in the car. Covered by German singer Lou Bega, it's a party song for the ages and we dare you to sit still while it's playing.

'24K Magic' by Bruno Mars

Players, whatcha all tryin' to do? Get those pinky rings up to the moon, then dance along with Bruno Mars and embrace the 24K magic that's in the air this summer.

'Last Friday Night' by Katy Perry

The ultimate anthem for anyone who's ever partied a little too hard, Katy Perry's "Last Friday Night" is an ode to making the kind of memories you'll forget about — at least until you see the damage on social media the next day. And then? You'll do it all again.

'Summer in the City' by The Lovin' Spoonful

Released back in 1966, this rock tune by The Lovin' Spoonful speaks of sweatin' it out amid the heat of the big city and the sweet relief that comes after the sun goes down.

'Rock Your Body' by Justin Timberlake

Don't be so quick to walk away because Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body" continues to be a fan favorite more than 20 years after it was released.

'Get Lucky' by Daft Punk

Daft Punk may wear helmets to conceal their faces from the public, but it doesn't stop fans from loving their music. "Get Lucky" ruled the radio during the spring and summer of 2013 and remains a warm-weather favorite.

'On The Floor' by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull

J. Lo (maybe you've heard of her?) released this Latin-infused song with Pitbull back in 2011. Add it to your soundtrack for a day of sand, sun and fun.

'Juice' by Lizzo

Blame it on the Goose, blame it on the juice, blame it on whatever you like, but there's no denying that this Lizzo song will get your heart pumping during summer (and the rest of the year, too).

'All the Single Ladies' by Beyoncé

"All the Single Ladies." Any questions?

'Boy With Luv' by BTS featuring Halsey

Oh my, my, my, this BTS and Halsey collaboration is summer gold. Released in April of 2019, the song was on endless rotation throughout the season and for good reason. It's infectious, upbeat and the perfect soundtrack for any (and all) of your summer activities.

"Under the Boardwalk" by The Drifters

This old-school tune fhas been covered by countless artists including the Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp and even Bruce Willis. It's a lazy summer day all bottled up into one perfect song.

'Chicken Fried' by Zac Brown Band

"Chicken Fried" by the Zac Brown Band shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs in 2008 and remains a classic. The lyrics pay homage to all the virtues of the South including sweet tea, pecan pie, homemade wine and, of course, fried chicken.

'Island In the Sun' by Weezer

Hip-hip! Weezer totally nails the chill summer vibe that comes from hanging out and soaking in the rays.

'Good Vibrations' by The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" sums up life under the California sunshine. But if you've seen Jordan Peele's "Us," this happy tune may take you in a totally different direction.

'What Makes You Beautiful' by One Direction

Before Harry Styles was, well, Harry Styles, he was in a little-known boy band called "One Direction." Sound familiar? Released in 2011, "What Makes You Beautiful" was the debut hit that started it all.

'Sunroof' by Nicky Youre and dazy

If ever there was a summer song, "Sunroof" by Nicky Youre and dazy is it. With lyrics like "I got my head out the sunroof, I'm blasting our favorite tunes," you'll be singing along on your way to the beach, barbecue or wherever your summer plans take you.