Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to put your Taylor Swift knowledge to the test.

Regardless of during which era ushered you into your Swiftie obsession, it’s safe to say Taylor Swift fans feel very connected to the pop icon. Whether it’s ticking off favorite award show outfits, reciting the setlist of your first concert or singing songs lyric-by-lyric among crowds of 70,000 proud concertgoers, it's clear that Swifties take their fandom very seriously.

Now, with the recent announcement of her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” fans are excited as ever to see what the singer and songwriter has up her sleeve. But before you blast your vinyl, pair up with a fellow Swift aficionado and see how you do on these trivia questions.

Be fearless and see how many you get right. (And if you can’t come up with the correct answers to ‘em all, don’t sweat it — a recent “Jeopardy” contestant flubbed a Taylor Swift question and the world goes on, folks.)

Ahead, 50 questions about Taylor Swift for whoever is red-y to have some fun.

Taylor Swift Trivia Questions

Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

What is Taylor Swift’s middle name? Answer: Alison.

Alison. Where was Taylor Swift born? Answer: West Reading, Pennsylvania.

West Reading, Pennsylvania. What is Taylor Swift’s birthday? Answer: December 13, 1989.

December 13, 1989. What is Taylor Swift’s brother’s first name? Answer: Austin.

Austin. What is Taylor Swift’s mother’s first name? Answer: Andrea.

Andrea. What is Taylor Swift’s father’s first name? Answer: Scott.

Scott. In what year was Taylor Swift given TIME magazine’s Person of the Year award? Answer: 2023.

2023. Is Taylor Swift’s brother older or younger than she is? Answer: Younger.

Younger. What is the name of Taylor Swift’s maternal grandmother? Answer: Marjorie Moehlenkamp Finlay.

Marjorie Moehlenkamp Finlay. What female pop star is the song “Bad Blood” said to be about? Answer: Katy Perry.

Katy Perry. What is Taylor Swift’s signature lipstick color? Answer: Red.

Red. On what kind of farm did Taylor Swift grow up? Answer: Christmas tree farm

Christmas tree farm In what town in Pennsylvania did Taylor Swift grow up? Answer: Wyomissing.

Wyomissing. What was Taylor Swift’s maternal grandmother’s vocation? Answer: Opera singer.

Opera singer. What country star was Taylor Swift scheduled to open for on a 2007 summer tour? Answer: Kenny Chesney.

Kenny Chesney. Who is the apparent namesake of the song “Dear John?” Answer: John Mayer.

John Mayer. In what Nashville concert venue was Taylor Swift famously discovered? Answer: The Bluebird Cafe.

The Bluebird Cafe. Taylor Swift is named after which famous singer-songwriter? Answer: James Taylor.

Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On what date did the 2023 Eras Tour kick off? Answer: March 17, 2023.

March 17, 2023. What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number? Answer: 13.

13. What is the name of Taylor Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary? Answer: “Miss Americana.”

“Miss Americana.” What is the name of Taylor Swift’s management company? Answer: 13 Management.

13 Management. What is the name of Taylor Swift’s first studio album? Answer: “Taylor Swift.”

“Taylor Swift.” How many GRAMMY Awards has Taylor Swift won? Answer: 14.

14. What was the name of Taylor Swift’s first fragrance? Answer: Wonderstruck.

Wonderstruck. What are the titles of Taylor Swift’s pair of 2020 pandemic albums? Answer: “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

“Folklore” and “Evermore.” In what 2010 romantic comedy did Taylor Swift have a supporting role? Answer: “Valentine’s Day.”

“Valentine’s Day.” In what New York City neighborhood does Taylor Swift reside? Answer: Tribeca.

Tribeca. What crime drama series did Taylor Swift appear as a guest in 2009? Answer: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” What character did Taylor Swift play in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cats?” Answer: Bombalurina.

Bombalurina. What kind of jewelry have fans been known to wear to the Eras Tour? Answer: friendship bracelets.

friendship bracelets. On what streaming platform can you watch the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)?” Answer: Disney+.

Disney+. What are the names of Taylor Swift’s three pet cats? Answer: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima