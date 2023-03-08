It’s rare to meet someone who doesn’t get any nerves striking up a conversation. Seriously, even people who appear confident probably give themselves an internal pep talk before they open their mouth.

Throughout your life, you’ll have the opportunity to meet new people in all sorts of situations. There are first dates, networking events, housewarming parties and dating apps — to name a few. Knowing the right conversation starters can help you put your best foot forward.

But even with a few conversation starters up your sleeve, it can be scary to chat with someone you don't know. Instead of letting your fears get the best of you, Saba Harouni Lurie, ATR-BC, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Take Root Therapy, recommends picturing the conversation going positively or imagining you’re speaking to a trusted friend.

"Anchoring yourself in the possibility of feeling connected and well-received may make it easier to approach someone new and initiate a conversation while accessing feelings of confidence and ease,” Harouni Lurie tells TODAY.com.

Tell yourself positive affirmations such as “I am enough” and “I am great” when you start to question yourself, Roma Williams, LMFT-S, the founder and clinical director of Unload It Therapy, tells TODAY.com.

While you can always lead with a funny opener to make them laugh, don’t shy away from deep questions about their goals or feelings. “If you’re looking to start a conversation in general, a great rule of thumb would be to find a common ground,” Rachael Farina, a licensed marriage and family therapist, tells TODAY.com.

But before you lean in with a joke or though-provoking question, licensed marriage and family therapist Angela Sitka advises thinking about your intention for speaking with someone. This may be to discover more about their passions or shed light on your similarities. “Repeat the intention out loud and find opportunities to bring the intention into your interactions with this person,” she says.

We asked the aforementioned experts to provide their best conversation starters to help you keep things flowing. Some are random and lighthearted, while others spark larger discussions.

The next time you’re preparing to talk to someone new, scan through this list, take a deep breath and go for it.