For all the math lovers — and, okay, Dad jokes lovers — out there, a good math joke is worth its weight in ounces, grams and pounds.
If you're looking for cringe-worthy puns and math jokes that would make Pythagoras crack a smile, we’ve gathered a wide array of math jokes below. With this list of funny jokes, it’s all about the geometric jabs to get you laughing out loud. Whether you’re a calculus wizard or just looking for a funny one-liner to put in a birthday card for a beloved math teacher in your life, we’ve got just the formula for success.
Ahead, we’ve got enough amazing math jokes, math knock-knock jokes and math puns to put you in stitches. Ready to add a laugh to your day? Keep reading.
Best math jokes
- Why was the math book sad? It had too many problems.
- Where do math lovers go on vacation? Times Square.
- Where do math lovers go on a tropical vacation? The Bermuda Triangle.
- In life, what’s the one thing you can always count on? A calculator.
- Parallel lines have so much in common. It’s a shame they’ll never meet.
- How did the equal sign stay so humble? Because it knew it wasn’t less than or greater than anyone else.
- Why should you never talk to pi? Because it will go on and on forever.
- Why is the obtuse angle so frustrating? Because it's never right.
- What did the triangle say to the circle? You’re pointless.
- Why did the circle go to the gym? To get in shape.
Corny math jokes
- Which king loved fractions? Henry the ⅛.
- What do you call a crushed angle? A rectangle.
- Why did the obtuse angle go to the beach? Because it was over 90 degrees.
- Have you heard the latest statistics joke? Probably.
- What did one math book tell another math book? I’ve got my own problems.
Math jokes about pi
- What’s a math teacher’s favorite dessert? Pi à la mode.
- What do you call a snake that’s 3.14-feet long? A π-thon!
- How many pastry chefs does it take to make a pi? 3.14
- What did the pi say to its lover? You look absolutely radian.
- Why should you take it easy on the pi? To avoid the big circumference.
Math jokes for kids
- Why did the student eat his homework? Because the math teacher said it was a piece of cake.
- What did zero say to eight? Nice belt.
- What do you call a number that can’t sit still? A roamin’ numeral.
- Why did the student do multiplication problems on the floor? The math teacher said not to use tables.
- Did you hear about the fraction who became a musician? It learned to play by ear.
- What do you call friends who love math? Alge-bros.
- Why did seven eat nine? Because you’re supposed to eat three squared meals a day.
- Why was the fraction so kind? Because it was proper.
- Why don’t plants like math? They want to avoid square roots.
- A nose can’t be 12 inches long, because then it would be a foot.
Math puns
- Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven eight nine.
- Why didn’t the two 4s grab lunch? They already 8.
- I’m reading a book on anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.
- Why did the student bring a ladder to algebra class? They heard the course was on a higher level.
- Why did the calculus student break up with his girlfriend? She couldn’t differentiate between a good and bad pun.
- The algebra book wanted to go on a date with the geometry book, but they couldn’t find any common factors.
- Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? She stopped at nothing to avoid them.
- The percentage couldn’t understand why it kept getting overlooked. It just couldn’t seem to get its point across.
- The percentage and the decimal got into an argument. The decimal said, “You’re just a fraction of what I am!”
- Why was the geometry book tired? Because it had too many angles to cover.
Adult math jokes
- Why was the fraction scared to marry the decimal? It didn’t want to convert.
- Why did everyone want to hang out with the $1 million bill? Because it had a million-dollar charm.
- What do you call a man who spent all summer at the beach? A tangent.
- Why don't mathematicians ever throw wild parties? Because they like keeping their functions under control.
- I asked the percentage why it was always so confident, and it replied, “I’m just 100% sure of myself!”
- Math is like love; a simple idea, but it can get complicated.
- Why did the math teacher break up with the calendar? It has too many dates.
- Why did the number six feel bad about itself? Because even though it’s perfect, it’s not a prime.
- Why did the triangle go to the doctor? It was an acute situation.
- Why did the geometry teacher climb the mountain? To reach the peak of proof.