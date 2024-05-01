IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mother’s Day is almost here! Shop our gift guides for everyone on your list

50 math jokes and puns that are the perfect equation for laughter

We can’t sum up how much fun these are.
By Perri Ormont Blumberg

For all the math lovers — and, okay, Dad jokes lovers — out there, a good math joke is worth its weight in ounces, grams and pounds. 

If you're looking for cringe-worthy puns and math jokes that would make Pythagoras crack a smile, we’ve gathered a wide array of math jokes below. With this list of funny jokes, it’s all about the geometric jabs to get you laughing out loud. Whether you’re a calculus wizard or just looking for a funny one-liner to put in a birthday card for a beloved math teacher in your life, we’ve got just the formula for success.

Ahead, we’ve got enough amazing math jokes, math knock-knock jokes and math puns to put you in stitches. Ready to add a laugh to your day? Keep reading.

Best math jokes

  • Why was the math book sad? It had too many problems.
  • Where do math lovers go on vacation? Times Square.
  • Where do math lovers go on a tropical vacation? The Bermuda Triangle.
  • In life, what’s the one thing you can always count on? A calculator.
  • Parallel lines have so much in common. It’s a shame they’ll never meet.
Math jokes
  • How did the equal sign stay so humble? Because it knew it wasn’t less than or greater than anyone else.
  • Why should you never talk to pi? Because it will go on and on forever.
  • Why is the obtuse angle so frustrating? Because it's never right.
  • What did the triangle say to the circle? You’re pointless.
  • Why did the circle go to the gym? To get in shape.

Corny math jokes

  • Which king loved fractions? Henry the ⅛.
  • What do you call a crushed angle? A rectangle.
  • Why did the obtuse angle go to the beach? Because it was over 90 degrees.
  • Have you heard the latest statistics joke? Probably.
  • What did one math book tell another math book? I’ve got my own problems.
Math jokes

Math jokes about pi

  • What’s a math teacher’s favorite dessert? Pi à la mode. 
  • What do you call a snake that’s 3.14-feet long? A π-thon!
  • How many pastry chefs does it take to make a pi? 3.14
  • What did the pi say to its lover? You look absolutely radian.
  • Why should you take it easy on the pi? To avoid the big circumference.
Math jokes

Math jokes for kids

  • Why did the student eat his homework? Because the math teacher said it was a piece of cake.
  • What did zero say to eight? Nice belt.
  • What do you call a number that can’t sit still? A roamin’ numeral.
  • Why did the student do multiplication problems on the floor? The math teacher said not to use tables.
  • Did you hear about the fraction who became a musician? It learned to play by ear.
Math jokes
  • What do you call friends who love math? Alge-bros.
  • Why did seven eat nine? Because you’re supposed to eat three squared meals a day.
  • Why was the fraction so kind? Because it was proper.
  • Why don’t plants like math? They want to avoid square roots.
  •  A nose can’t be 12 inches long, because then it would be a foot.

Math puns

  • Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven eight nine.
  • Why didn’t the two 4s grab lunch? They already 8.
  • I’m reading a book on anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.
  • Why did the student bring a ladder to algebra class? They heard the course was on a higher level.
  • Why did the calculus student break up with his girlfriend? She couldn’t differentiate between a good and bad pun.
Math jokes
  • The algebra book wanted to go on a date with the geometry book, but they couldn’t find any common factors.
  • Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? She stopped at nothing to avoid them.
  • The percentage couldn’t understand why it kept getting overlooked. It just couldn’t seem to get its point across.
  • The percentage and the decimal got into an argument. The decimal said, “You’re just a fraction of what I am!”
  • Why was the geometry book tired? Because it had too many angles to cover.

Adult math jokes

  • Why was the fraction scared to marry the decimal? It didn’t want to convert.
  • Why did everyone want to hang out with the $1 million bill? Because it had a million-dollar charm.
  • What do you call a man who spent all summer at the beach? A tangent.
  • Why don't mathematicians ever throw wild parties? Because they like keeping their functions under control.
  • I asked the percentage why it was always so confident, and it replied, “I’m just 100% sure of myself!”
Math jokes
  • Math is like love; a simple idea, but it can get complicated.
  • Why did the math teacher break up with the calendar? It has too many dates.
  • Why did the number six feel bad about itself? Because even though it’s perfect, it’s not a prime.
  • Why did the triangle go to the doctor? It was an acute situation. 
  • Why did the geometry teacher climb the mountain? To reach the peak of proof.

The laughs just keep on coming ...

Perri Ormont Blumberg

Perri is a New York City-born-and-based writer. She holds a B.A. in psychology from Columbia University and is also a culinary school graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute. She's probably seen Dave Matthews Band in your hometown, and she'll never turn down a bloody mary. Follow her on Twitter @66PerriStreet or learn more at VeganWhenSober.com

50 funny cat jokes that are totally paw-some

Inspiration

 / 

155 corny jokes for kids and adults that are a laugh a minute

Inspiration

 / 

125 knock-knock jokes that are a barrel of laughs

Inspiration

 / 

30 hilarious spring jokes for budding comedians

Inspiration

 / 

105 truly funny jokes that'll make you laugh yourself silly

Inspiration

 / 

250 best dad jokes to tickle everyone's funny bone

Life

 / 

134 funny quotes that are laugh-out-loud good

Inspiration

 / 

150 funny jokes for kids that will get the family laughing together

Family

 / 

Don’t be fooled by these 16 April Fools’ Day pranks from food brands

Trends

 / 

55 egg puns that are guaranteed to crack you up

Inspiration

 / 