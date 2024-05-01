For all the math lovers — and, okay, Dad jokes lovers — out there, a good math joke is worth its weight in ounces, grams and pounds.

If you're looking for cringe-worthy puns and math jokes that would make Pythagoras crack a smile, we’ve gathered a wide array of math jokes below. With this list of funny jokes, it’s all about the geometric jabs to get you laughing out loud. Whether you’re a calculus wizard or just looking for a funny one-liner to put in a birthday card for a beloved math teacher in your life, we’ve got just the formula for success.

Ahead, we’ve got enough amazing math jokes, math knock-knock jokes and math puns to put you in stitches. Ready to add a laugh to your day? Keep reading.

Best math jokes

Why was the math book sad? It had too many problems.

Where do math lovers go on vacation? Times Square.

Where do math lovers go on a tropical vacation? The Bermuda Triangle.

In life, what’s the one thing you can always count on? A calculator.

Parallel lines have so much in common. It’s a shame they’ll never meet.

How did the equal sign stay so humble? Because it knew it wasn’t less than or greater than anyone else.

Why should you never talk to pi? Because it will go on and on forever.

Why is the obtuse angle so frustrating? Because it's never right.

What did the triangle say to the circle? You’re pointless.

Why did the circle go to the gym? To get in shape.

Corny math jokes

Which king loved fractions? Henry the ⅛.

What do you call a crushed angle? A rectangle.

Why did the obtuse angle go to the beach? Because it was over 90 degrees.

Have you heard the latest statistics joke? Probably.

What did one math book tell another math book? I’ve got my own problems.

Math jokes about pi

What’s a math teacher’s favorite dessert? Pi à la mode.

What do you call a snake that’s 3.14-feet long? A π-thon!

How many pastry chefs does it take to make a pi? 3.14

What did the pi say to its lover? You look absolutely radian.

Why should you take it easy on the pi? To avoid the big circumference.

Math jokes for kids

Why did the student eat his homework? Because the math teacher said it was a piece of cake.

What did zero say to eight? Nice belt.

What do you call a number that can’t sit still? A roamin’ numeral.

Why did the student do multiplication problems on the floor? The math teacher said not to use tables.

Did you hear about the fraction who became a musician? It learned to play by ear.

What do you call friends who love math? Alge-bros.

Why did seven eat nine? Because you’re supposed to eat three squared meals a day.

Why was the fraction so kind? Because it was proper.

Why don’t plants like math? They want to avoid square roots.

A nose can’t be 12 inches long, because then it would be a foot.

Math puns

Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven eight nine.

Why didn’t the two 4s grab lunch? They already 8.

I’m reading a book on anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.

Why did the student bring a ladder to algebra class? They heard the course was on a higher level.

Why did the calculus student break up with his girlfriend? She couldn’t differentiate between a good and bad pun.

The algebra book wanted to go on a date with the geometry book, but they couldn’t find any common factors.

Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? She stopped at nothing to avoid them.

The percentage couldn’t understand why it kept getting overlooked. It just couldn’t seem to get its point across.

The percentage and the decimal got into an argument. The decimal said, “You’re just a fraction of what I am!”

Why was the geometry book tired? Because it had too many angles to cover.

Adult math jokes

Why was the fraction scared to marry the decimal? It didn’t want to convert.

Why did everyone want to hang out with the $1 million bill? Because it had a million-dollar charm.

What do you call a man who spent all summer at the beach? A tangent.

Why don't mathematicians ever throw wild parties? Because they like keeping their functions under control.

I asked the percentage why it was always so confident, and it replied, “I’m just 100% sure of myself!”