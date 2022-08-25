Knock, knock! Who's there? You. You who? You-hoo, anybody in the market for some belly laughs? If so, you've come to the right place because the joke's on us — literally.

We know your type: You can't get enough of corny (but awesome) dad jokes — whether you're the deliverer or receiver. But when you're not laughing and slapping your knee at everyone else's jokes, you're in search of your own comedian-grade material.

Lucky for you, we've collected some of the very best knock-knock jokes to break out at the next family dinner, holiday gathering or game night with your pals.

Looking for funny knock-knock jokes for the kids? We've got 'em. Adult-friendly knock-knock jokes packed with puns? Yep, those too. Some are flirty, some a tad bit dirty (don't worry, nothing the kids can't see) and all of them are bound to make you groan.

And sure, the punchlines are cheesy and eye roll-inducing, but that doesn't mean they won't make you giggle.

So, get ready because Alotta is about to come a-knocking on your door. Alotta who, you ask? Alotta hilarious knock-knock jokes, that's who!

Funny knock-knock jokes for all ages

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Auto. Auto who? You auto know it’s me by now.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annette. Annette who? Annette is what fishermen use.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya stop with the jokes already?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Jewel. Jewel who? Jewel be happy to know it’s Friday!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any more knock-knock jokes?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beak. Beak who? Beak careful, that pan is hot!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tuna. Tuna who? Tuna piano if it sounds off-key.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, anything!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Knew. Knew who? Knew you’d have to ask.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wren. Wren who? Wren will these jokes ever end?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Waddle. Waddle who? Waddle it take to stop knocking?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Herd. Herd who? Herd you the first time you knocked.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? S’more. S’more who? S’more jokes on the way.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ivanna. Ivanna who? Ivanna hold your hand.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Spell. Spell who? Sure, W-H-O.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, I like almonds.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hike. Hike who? I didn’t know you wrote poetry.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Barbie. Barbie who? Barbie-que chicken is my favorite.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good restaurant around here?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Repeat. Repeat who? OK ... who, who, who!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yeah. Yeah who? Yahoo, I’m excited too!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annie. Annie who? Annie one you want me to be.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Candice. Candice who? Candice be over already?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke for yourself, I’m busy.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Daryl. Daryl who? Daryl never be anyone like you.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Feline. Feline who? Feline pretty good, thanks for asking.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gene? Gene who? Gene in a bottle.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Colin. Colin who? If you don’t know, then hang up the phone.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Launch. Launch who? Launch is my favorite meal.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? May fourth. May fourth who? May the fourth be with you.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bear. Bear who? Bear with me, we aren’t done yet.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, it’s time to go.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Earl. Earl who? Earl-y to bed, I have to go to work in the morning.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dawn. Dawn who? Dawn tell any more knock-knock jokes.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Accordion. Accordion who? Accordion my sources, it’s going to rain.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Knot. Knot who? Knot another knock-knock joke, please!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Keith. Keith who? Keith calm and carry on.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alamos. Alamos who? Alamos at the end.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dough. Dough who? Dough you wish there were more knock-knock jokes?

Knock-knock jokes for kids

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Don’t cry, it’s just a joke.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You’re welcome!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Isadore. Isadore who? Isadore open or shut?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ida. Ida who? Ida know, but you better answer the door.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ash. Ash who? Gesundheit! Need a tissue?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya guess who’s at the door?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mustache. Mustache who? I mustache you a question!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ben. Ben who? Ben out here knocking forever, let me in!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wayne. Wayne who? Wayne drops keep falling on my head.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cat. Cat who? Cat you see I’m knocking on the door?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Butter. Butter who? Butter hurry and let them in!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Aida. Aida who? I Aida big dinner and now I’m full.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Says. Says who? Says me!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive knock-knock jokes!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Amos. Amos who? Amos-quito bit me.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Goose. Goose who? Goo-see who’s at the door!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harmony. Harmony who? Harmony knock-knock jokes can one person tell?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for asking, it's me.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Sue. Sue who? Sue-prise!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? The interrupting cow. The interrupting … MOOOOOO!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Who. Who who? I didn’t know that you are an owl!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Some bunny. Some bunny who? Some bunny who loves you.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yetta. Yetta who? Yetta another knock-knock joke.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Abby. Abby who? Abby just stung me, ouch!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Giraffe. Giraffe who? Giraffe anything else to say?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sia. Sia who? Sia later!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Iran. Iran who? Iran all the way home.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for dinner.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Love. Love who? Aw, love you too!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Teddy. Teddy who? Teddy is a good day.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Francis. Francis who? Franc-is my favorite country.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Haven. Haven who? Haven’t you had enough knock-knock jokes?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beats. Beats who? Beats me, go answer the door!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nanna. Nanna who? Nanna your business.

Knock-knock jokes for adults