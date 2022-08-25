Knock, knock! Who's there? You. You who? You-hoo, anybody in the market for some belly laughs? If so, you've come to the right place because the joke's on us — literally.
We know your type: You can't get enough of corny (but awesome) dad jokes — whether you're the deliverer or receiver. But when you're not laughing and slapping your knee at everyone else's jokes, you're in search of your own comedian-grade material.
Lucky for you, we've collected some of the very best knock-knock jokes to break out at the next family dinner, holiday gathering or game night with your pals.
Looking for funny knock-knock jokes for the kids? We've got 'em. Adult-friendly knock-knock jokes packed with puns? Yep, those too. Some are flirty, some a tad bit dirty (don't worry, nothing the kids can't see) and all of them are bound to make you groan.
And sure, the punchlines are cheesy and eye roll-inducing, but that doesn't mean they won't make you giggle.
So, get ready because Alotta is about to come a-knocking on your door. Alotta who, you ask? Alotta hilarious knock-knock jokes, that's who!
Funny knock-knock jokes for all ages
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Auto. Auto who? You auto know it’s me by now.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annette. Annette who? Annette is what fishermen use.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya stop with the jokes already?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Jewel. Jewel who? Jewel be happy to know it’s Friday!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any more knock-knock jokes?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beak. Beak who? Beak careful, that pan is hot!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tuna. Tuna who? Tuna piano if it sounds off-key.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, anything!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Knew. Knew who? Knew you’d have to ask.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wren. Wren who? Wren will these jokes ever end?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Waddle. Waddle who? Waddle it take to stop knocking?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Herd. Herd who? Herd you the first time you knocked.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? S’more. S’more who? S’more jokes on the way.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ivanna. Ivanna who? Ivanna hold your hand.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Spell. Spell who? Sure, W-H-O.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, I like almonds.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hike. Hike who? I didn’t know you wrote poetry.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Barbie. Barbie who? Barbie-que chicken is my favorite.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good restaurant around here?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Repeat. Repeat who? OK ... who, who, who!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yeah. Yeah who? Yahoo, I’m excited too!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annie. Annie who? Annie one you want me to be.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Candice. Candice who? Candice be over already?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke for yourself, I’m busy.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Daryl. Daryl who? Daryl never be anyone like you.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Feline. Feline who? Feline pretty good, thanks for asking.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gene? Gene who? Gene in a bottle.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Colin. Colin who? If you don’t know, then hang up the phone.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Launch. Launch who? Launch is my favorite meal.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? May fourth. May fourth who? May the fourth be with you.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bear. Bear who? Bear with me, we aren’t done yet.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, it’s time to go.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Earl. Earl who? Earl-y to bed, I have to go to work in the morning.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dawn. Dawn who? Dawn tell any more knock-knock jokes.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Accordion. Accordion who? Accordion my sources, it’s going to rain.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Knot. Knot who? Knot another knock-knock joke, please!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Keith. Keith who? Keith calm and carry on.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alamos. Alamos who? Alamos at the end.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dough. Dough who? Dough you wish there were more knock-knock jokes?
Knock-knock jokes for kids
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Don’t cry, it’s just a joke.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You’re welcome!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Isadore. Isadore who? Isadore open or shut?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ida. Ida who? Ida know, but you better answer the door.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ash. Ash who? Gesundheit! Need a tissue?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya guess who’s at the door?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mustache. Mustache who? I mustache you a question!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ben. Ben who? Ben out here knocking forever, let me in!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wayne. Wayne who? Wayne drops keep falling on my head.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cat. Cat who? Cat you see I’m knocking on the door?
- Knock, knock. Who’s there? Butter. Butter who? Butter hurry and let them in!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Aida. Aida who? I Aida big dinner and now I’m full.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!
- Knock, knock! Who's there? Says. Says who? Says me!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive knock-knock jokes!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Amos. Amos who? Amos-quito bit me.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Goose. Goose who? Goo-see who’s at the door!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harmony. Harmony who? Harmony knock-knock jokes can one person tell?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for asking, it's me.
- Knock, knock! Who's there? Sue. Sue who? Sue-prise!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? The interrupting cow. The interrupting … MOOOOOO!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Who. Who who? I didn’t know that you are an owl!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Some bunny. Some bunny who? Some bunny who loves you.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yetta. Yetta who? Yetta another knock-knock joke.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Abby. Abby who? Abby just stung me, ouch!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Giraffe. Giraffe who? Giraffe anything else to say?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sia. Sia who? Sia later!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Iran. Iran who? Iran all the way home.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for dinner.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Love. Love who? Aw, love you too!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Teddy. Teddy who? Teddy is a good day.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Francis. Francis who? Franc-is my favorite country.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Haven. Haven who? Haven’t you had enough knock-knock jokes?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beats. Beats who? Beats me, go answer the door!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nanna. Nanna who? Nanna your business.
Knock-knock jokes for adults
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Opportunity. Opportunity who? When opportunity knocks, you answer.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Teddy. Teddy who? Teddy’s my birthday. Woohoo!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Honey. Honey who? Honey, I’m home.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Quack. Quack who? There’s a quack in my butt.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yule. Yule who? Yule be sorry if you don’t answer the door.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Warrior. Warrior who? Warrior you been? You’re late!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Mary me, I love you.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Abby. Abby who? Abby Birthday.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lass. Lass who? Round ‘em up cowboy!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Len. Len who? Len me some money, please.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dozen. Dozen who? Dozen anyone have an extra pencil?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ketchup. Ketchup who? Ketchup with you later.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Amanda. Amanda who? A-man-da fix the door.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sarah. Sarah who? Sarah doctor in the house?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita dentist, I have a toothache.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Doggone. Doggone who? I don't know, but we'd better find him.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? A little old lady. A little old lady who? I didn’t know you could yodel!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lena. Lena who? Lena a bit closer, I have something to tell you.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Meyer. Meyer who? Meyer eyes are so pretty.
- Knock, knock, Who’s there? Hammond. Hammond who? Hammond eggs are my favorite.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dora. Dora who? Dora’s open, come on in.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beth. Beth who? Beth wishes on your birthday.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Butter. Butter who? Butter be quick, we’re late!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Owl. Owl who? Owl stop knocking if you answer.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Drew. Drew who? Drew you a bath, you stink!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Madam. Madam who? Madam foot got caught in the door.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita use the bathroom. Hurry!