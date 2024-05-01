50 funny summer jokes that'll have you walking on sunshine

Who can argue that the all-too-brief months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the best of the whole year?

Sure, autumn is awesome and spring is sweet, but when it comes to fun in the sun, summer is where it's at.

To help make the season even better, we've collected our favorite summer jokes to keep the good times coming right up until the arrival of sweater weather.

From dumb dad jokes to silly knock-knocks, this compilation of one-liners is sure to inspire a laugh or two, whether you're relaxing poolside, riding in the car with the top down or dining al fresco with friends.

For instance, what did the ocean say to the beach?

We get it. These summer jokes are dumb, but you have to admit, they're also pretty funny, too.

So, get ready for a boatload of funny puns, short gags and enough jokes to shell-abrate your way through the dog days of summer.

Speaking of dogs, have you ever seen a dog wearing a swimsuit?

You're welcome.

Funny summer jokes

What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing. It just waved.

Why aren’t lobsters generous? Because they’re shellfish

Where do birds stay when they go on vacation? Someplace cheep.

Did you hear about the ice cream truck accident? It crashed on a rocky road.

Did you hear about the dog who wears a swimsuit? Apparently, it looks quite fetching.

Why don’t seashells take baths? Because they wash up on the beach.

What do you get when you cross an elephant and a fish? Swimming trunks.

What happens when ice cream gets angry? It has a meltdown.

Did you hear about the sunflower that was excited for summer? It wet its plants.

Where do boats go when they’re sick? To the dock.

What do you call an anxious mosquito? A jitterbug.

How many blueberries can you grow on a bush? All of them.

What did the tree say when summer finally arrived? What a re-leaf.

What can cause dry skin after being in a swimming pool? A towel.

What sits on the seabed and has anxiety? A nervous wreck.

Why did the whale blush? It saw the ocean’s bottom.

What kind of sandals do frogs wear? Open-toad.

Why do bananas wear sunscreen? Because they peel.

Why did the watch go on vacation? To unwind.

Why did the baseball player get arrested? He stole third base.

How do celebrities stay cool in the summer? They have many fans.

Why didn’t the sun go to college? It already had a million degrees.

Why is the ocean so clean? It has mer-maids.

Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants to the course? In case he got a hole in one.

What kind of scientists avoid the sun? Paleontologists.

Why did the beach get angry? Because it noticed the sea weed.

Did you hear about the killer whale that learned to play the flute? He wanted to be in the orca-stra.

Why don’t insects get sick? They have anty-bodies.

Have you ever been camping? It’s in tents.

What do fish use to buy groceries? Sand dollars.

Why couldn’t the bike stand up? It was two-tired.

What kind of witch goes to the beach? A sandwich.

When is a pool safe for diving? It deep ends.

What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.

What happens to cows that get too much sun? They turn into evaporated milk.

Summer knock-knock jokes

Knock, knock! Who’s there? S’more. S’more who? S’more jokes on the way.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Ken. Ken who? Ken you take me to the beach?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Alotta. Alotta who? Alotta sunshine is what you can expect in the summertime.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Anita. Anita who? Anita put on sunscreen so I don't get burned.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Ketchup. Ketchup who? I'll ketchup with you in the fall.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Teddy. Teddy who? Teddy is the first day of summer.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Sia. Sia who? Sia at the beach.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Some bunny. Some bunny who? Some bunny who can't wait to go on vacation.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Harmony. Harmony who? Harmony days until summer?