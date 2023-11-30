Old Hollywood actress Mae West notably said, “I generally avoid temptation unless I can’t resist it.” The quip is one of countless funny quotes recorded over the years — reminders that not only do us humans share many of the same experiences, but we can be very amusing when describing them.

And it’s all on the table. Here, we’ve collected funny quotes about family, work, aging, well-being — and even hilarious reflections on nature.

Are you reading this after a nice sleep-in? Actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling is with you. “There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it,” she said.

Maybe you’re coming home from a long day of work that has left you in deep agreement with humorist Dave Barry: “If you had to identify in one word the reason why the human race has not achieved and never will achieve its full potential, that word would be ‘meetings.’”

However you’re feeling, this compilation of some of the greatest funny quotes ever said is sure to lighten your day. But, warning: Once you start reading, you’ll want to read ’em all.

Best overall funny quotes

“Whoever established the high road and how high it should be should be fired.” — Sandra Bullock

“Keep calm and carry a wand.” — A.W. Jantha, “Hocus Pocus & The All New Sequel”

“The suspense is terrible. I hope it’ll last.” — Willy Wonka, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

“Why do they call it rush hour when nothing moves?” — Robin Williams

“Don’t be so humble — you are not that great.” ― Golda Meir

“If you can’t be kind, at least be vague.” ― Judith Martin

“There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” ― Oscar Wilde, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” ― Oscar Wilde

“In real life, I assure you, there is no such thing as algebra.” — Fran Lebowitz

“Instant gratification takes too long.” ― Carrie Fisher

“Accept who you are. Unless you’re a serial killer.” — Ellen DeGeneres

“If I’m not back in five minutes, just wait longer.” — Ace Ventura, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness, simply didn’t know where to go shopping.” ― Bo Derek

“So be wise, because the world needs more wisdom, and if you cannot be wise, pretend to be someone who is wise, and then just behave like they would.” — Neil Gaiman

“I’m not good at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” — Chandler Bing, “Friends”

“I’m sick of following my dreams, man. I’m just going to ask where they’re going and hook up with ’em later.” ― Mitch Hedberg

“I’d love to stand here and talk with you...but I’m not going to.” — Phil Connors, “Groundhog Day”

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” ― Charles M. Schulz

“It is useless to try to hold a person to anything he says while he’s madly in love, drunk, or running for office.” — Shirley MacLaine

“We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love — true love.” ― Robert Fulghum, “True Love”

“I remember it like it was yesterday. Of course, I don’t really remember yesterday all that well.” — Dory, “Finding Dory”

“The trouble with having an open mind, of course, is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it.” ― Terry Pratchett, “Diggers”

“Those people who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.” ― Isaac Asimov

“The reason I talk to myself is because I’m the only one whose answers I accept.” ― George Carlin

Funny family quotes

“I’m sure wherever my Dad is, he’s looking down on us. He’s not dead, just very condescending.” — Jack Whitehall

“I’d like to have a kid, but I’m not sure I’m ready to spend 10 years of my life constantly asking someone where his shoes are.” — Damien Fahey

“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.” — Phyllis Diller

“My husband and I fell in love at first sight. Maybe I should have taken a second look.” — Halley Reed, “Crimes and Misdemeanors”

“When my kids become wild and unruly, I use a nice, safe playpen. When they’re finished, I climb out.” ― Erma Bombeck

“When I was a kid my parents moved a lot, but I always found them.” ― Rodney Dangerfield

“As I learned from growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.” — Prince William

“I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

“Good parenting means investing in your child’s future, which is why I am saving to buy mine a hoverboard someday.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Everybody knows how to raise children, except the people who have them.” ― P. J. O’Rourke

“When your children are teenagers, it’s important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you.” — Nora Ephron

“You can kid the world, but not your sister.” ― Charlotte Gray

“I generally avoid temptation unless I can’t resist it.” ― Mae West

“Love is blind but marriage is a real eye-opener.” — Pauline Thomason

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” ― Andre Maurois

“There is no such thing as fun for the whole family.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance.” ― George Bernard Shaw, “Immaturity”

​​“The man who says his wife can’t take a joke, forgets that she took him.” — Oscar Wilde

The other night I ate at a real nice family restaurant. Every table had an argument going.” — George Carlin

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns

“Everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes.” ― P.J. O’Rourke, All the Trouble in the World

“The best way to get most husbands to do something is to suggest that perhaps they’re too old to do it.” — Shirley MacLaine

Funny aging quotes

“People say, ‘How you stay looking so young?’ I say, well, good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.” — Dolly Parton

“My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’” ― Rose Nylund, “Golden Girls”

“You know you’re getting old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you could do while you’re down there.” ― George Burns

“A good rule to remember for life is that when it comes to plastic surgery and sushi, never be attracted by a bargain.” — Graham Norton

“I saw a study that said speaking in front of a crowd is considered the number one fear of the average person. Number two was death. This means to the average person, if you have to be at a funeral, you would rather be in the casket than doing the eulogy.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“You know you’ve reached middle age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police.” — Joan Rivers

“Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome.” ― Isaac Asimov

“As you get older, three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.” ― Norman Wisdom

“Health nuts are going to feel stupid someday, lying in hospitals dying of nothing.” — Redd Foxx

“Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.” ― Yogi Berra, “When You Come to a Fork in the Road, Take It!: Inspiration and Wisdom from One of Baseball’s Greatest Heroes”

“Age is something that doesn’t matter, unless you are a cheese.” ― Luis Buñuel

Funny nature quotes

“There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.” — Mindy Kaling, “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?”

“Some sunshine is good for the soul, but I always make sure I wear a big hat.” — Miranda Kerr

“A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.” — Steve Martin

Someone asked me, if I were stranded on a desert island what book would I bring: ‘How to Build a Boat.’” — Steven Wright

“I like long walks, especially when they are taken by people who annoy me.” ― Noel Coward

“Never follow anyone else’s path. Unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path. Then by all means follow that path.” — Ellen DeGeneres

“Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticize them, you are a mile away from them and you have their shoes.” — Jack Handey

Funny well-being quotes

“My ability to turn good news into anxiety is rivaled only by my ability to turn anxiety into chin acne.” ― Tina Fey, “Bossypants”

“Reality continues to ruin my life.” ― Bill Watterson, “The Complete Calvin and Hobbes”

“Sometimes you lie in bed at night and you don’t have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me!” — Charlie Brown

“When I’m in social situations, I always hold onto my glass. It makes me feel comfortable and secure, and I don’t have to shake hands.” — Larry David

​​“My friends tell me I have an intimacy problem. But they don’t really know me.” — Garry Shandling

“People can’t drive you crazy if you don’t give them the keys.” —Mike Bechtle

“People waste their time pondering whether a glass is half empty or half full. Me, I just drink whatever’s in the glass.” — Sophia Petrillo, “The Golden Girls”

“Spend some time this weekend on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family.” — Bo Bennett

“From the ages of 8-18, me and my family moved around a lot. Mostly we would just stretch, but occasionally one of us would actually get up to go to the fridge.” — Jarod Kintz

“Don’t go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first.” ― Mark Twain

“Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” — Elbert Hubbard

“I became insane, with long intervals of horrible sanity.” ― Edgar Allan Poe

“Before you diagnose yourself with depression or low self-esteem, first make sure that you are not, in fact, just surrounding yourself with assholes.” — William Gibson

“I’m not crazy — I’ve just been in a very bad mood for 40 years.” — Ouiser Boudreaux, “Steel Magnolias”

“My therapist says I’m afraid of success. I guess I could understand that, because after all, fulfilling my potential would really cut into my sitting-around time.” — Maria Bamford

“The optimist proclaims that we live in the best of all possible worlds; and the pessimist fears this is true.” ― James Branch Cabell, “The Silver Stallion”

“Why can’t you just be happy for me and then go home and talk behind my back later like a normal person?” —Lillian Donovan, “Bridesmaids”

“Never keep up with the Joneses. Drag them down to your level. It’s cheaper.” ― Quentin Crisp

“Sometimes the appropriate response to reality is to go insane.” — Philip K. Dick

“I never feel more alone than when I’m trying to put sunscreen on my back.” — Jimmy Kimmel

Funny work quotes

“Every day I get up and look through the Forbes list of the richest people in America. If I’m not there, I go to work.” — Robert Orben

“When a man tells you that he got rich through hard work, ask him: ‘Whose?’” — Don Marquis

“Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit.” — George Carlin

“Trying is the first step toward failure.” — Homer Simpson, “The Simpsons”

“All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure.” ― Mark Twain

“Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?” — Edgar Bergen

“Adults are always asking children what they want to be when they grow up because they’re looking for ideas.” — Paula Poundstone

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it.” ― W.C. Fields

“The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.” — Oscar Wilde

“Anyone can do any amount of work, provided it isn’t the work he is supposed to be doing at that moment.” — Robert Benchley

“An office is a place to live life to the fullest, to the max. An office is a place where dreams come true.” — Michael Scott, “The Office”

“If you think your boss is stupid, remember: You wouldn’t have a job if he was any smarter.” ― John Gottman

“The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.” — Vince Lombardi

“If hard work is the key to success, most people would rather pick the lock.” — Claude McDonald

“When I was growing up, I always wanted to be someone. Now I realize I should have been more specific.” — Lily Tomlin

“Doing nothing is very hard to do…you never know when you’re finished.” — Leslie Nielsen

“I’m not the smartest fellow in the world, but I can sure pick smart colleagues.” ― Franklin D. Roosevelt

“It’s just a job. Grass grows, birds fly, waves pound the sand. I beat people up.” ― Muhammad Ali

“Never put off till tomorrow what may be done day after tomorrow just as well.” ― Mark Twain

“If you had to identify in one word the reason why the human race has not achieved and never will achieve its full potential, that word would be ‘meetings.’” — Dave Barry

“People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” ― A.A. Milne, “Winnie-the-Pooh”