21 of the best comedy podcasts to listen to for an instant laugh

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while — or, ideally, even more often.

Thanks to comedy podcasts, your potential sources of humor are nearly endless, meaning you don't have to rely on your funniest friend or favorite laugh-packed movie for a thrill.

There's something for everyone in the world of podcasts. Celebrities, comedians and NFL stars have gotten in on the action, providing listeners with a laugh-filled breaks from reality and insight into their methods. Improv performers create unpredictable, high-energy shows. Other podcasters organize shows around informative deep-dives into specific topics, which they infuse with wit and humor.

If you're looking for a temporary break from a true-crime podcast spree or simply a companion for your next road trip, here's a list of some of the funniest podcasts to listen to whenever, wherever.

‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’

Conan O’Brien co-hosts a weekly podcast alongside his beloved assistant, Sona Movsesian, and producer, Matt Gourley. After stepping away from late night television, O’Brien continues to do what he does best: Make people laugh and forge connections with his celebrity guests.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and teamcoco.com.

‘New Heights’

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce reunite virtually on a weekly basis for their podcast, “New Heights.” As superstars in the NFL in their own right, the Kelce brothers bridge conversations about sports with their personal lives — including the occasional mention of Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift — and sweet sentiments about family, all with a great sense of humor.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and watch new episodes on YouTube.

‘Wiser Than Me’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast “Wiser Than Me” received Apple Podcasts’s honor of 2023 show of the year. The“Veep” star focuses on source material that is rarely given the spotlight — insights from older women. She interviewed guests including Jane Fonda and Carol Burnett, to learn more about living full and meaningful lives through deeply personal and humorous conversations.

Season One of the show aired in 2023, with Season Two slated for spring 2024.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘WTF with Marc Maron’

Since 2009, comedian Marc Maron has served up weekly episodes of his long-standing podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron.” Maron has sprawling conversations with a wide variety of guests, ranging from actors, authors, and fellow comedians to musicians, politicians, writers, and more. While the conversations are often funny, they're also full of wry depth and heart, especially as Maron remarks on the grief following his girlfriend Lynn Shelton's death.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wtfpod.com.

‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’

Keke Palmer is a multi-hyphenate in her own right, and her natural comedy shines through all of her creative outlets. In her podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” the actor goes down a rabbit hole each episode about a specific topic that she is obsessing about, whether it's something related to pop culture, science, or anything in between.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘How Did This Get Made?’

What’s better than good films? Poking fun at bad films. Each episode, co-hosts Jason Mantzoukas, June Diane Raphael, and Paul Scheer analyze some of cinema history's most outlandish chapters.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and hdtgm.com.

‘Fly on the Wall’

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alums Dana Carvey and David Spade, “Fly on the Wall” is a podcast that brings viewers behind-the-scenes of the iconic late night sketch comedy show over the decades. Carvey and Spade talk with a variety of celebrity guests including cast members, hosts, musical guests and writers to discuss their careers and time on the show.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘SmartLess’

Each week on “Smartless,” Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett surprise their fellow co-hosts with a mystery guest.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and smartless.com.

‘Why Won’t You Date Me?’

Nicole Byer tackles the age-old question in the title of her weekly podcast. Each week, Byer seeks out an answer to the titular question with a variety of guests including comedians and friends ... and even sometimes her ex-flings. Byer interviews each guest about his or her dating life, all while trying to sort out her own romantic pursuits.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or teamcoco.com.

‘Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers’

Whether they’re good, bad or just plain ugly, it’s hard to forget some family trips from childhood. Seth Meyers and his brother, Josh, tackle the very topic in their weekly podcast “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers.” The Meyers brothers interview their guests about their childhood memories including family trips and any disasters that happened along the way.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

‘Las Culturistas’

The topic of this podcast is all in its name. “SNL” star Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers cover all things pop culture in “Las Culturistas.” The duo cover top moments in culture today, the moments in cultural history that impacted them the most and the things they simply can't stand.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘The Broski Report with Brittany Broski’

Brittany Broski is a beloved internet personality in her own right, transitioning from an accidental meme into a bonafide online star. In her podcast “The Broski Report,” she updates her fans on her current favorites across media. Prepare to be charmed.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘Office Ladies’

Fans of “The Office,” unite! Former cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey co-host a rewatch podcast of the beloved NBC comedy. In each episode, Fischer and Kinsey break down an episode of the TV show and share their own behind-the-scenes details from the set.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and officeladies.com.

‘The Nikki Glaser Podcast’

Comedian Nikki Glaser is no stranger to sharing details about her life with strangers, whether in her stand-up routines, reality TV show or her podcast. Each week, Glaser tackles topics in pop culture as well as the happenings in her own personal life with her signature brutally honest takes on each.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and nikkiglaser.com.

‘Films To Be Buried With’

In “Films To Be Buried With,” comedian and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein poses a somewhat morbid scenario to his guests: They are dead and have to tell the story of their lives through personally significant films. The guests break down the movies they grew up with and shaped who they were.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘Handsome’

Comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin host the weekly podcast “Handsome," in which they try to answer a question from a friend as best as they can. Notaro, Feimster, and Martin weave in their own comedy and stories for an added layer of humor to their unconventional setup.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘Off Menu’

“Off Menu” is brought to listeners by comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble. The duo invite their guests to a magical restaurant where they can engineer their dream meals including their appetizer, main course, side dish, dessert, and drinks. Each guest can explain what they like the most about their choices, as well as any special memories they have with each.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and offmenupodcast.co.uk.

‘Normal Gossip’

Over the years, celebrity gossip has become the norm. On “Normal Gossip,” writer and host Kelsey McKinney focuses on the more mundane side of gossip. Each episode, McKinney delves into a piece of anonymized gossip submitted by listeners, dissecting the decisions and personal lives of not-so-perfect strangers.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘Giggly Squad’

Each week, comedian Hannah Berner and “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo take the chance to poke fun at everything under the sun, including themselves. On “Giggly Squad,” Berner and DeSorbo tackle topics including astrology, dating, fashion, mental health and pop culture, all while exposing their own personal lives for listeners.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and giggly-squad.com.

‘Call Chelsea Peretti’

The comedian and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star answers calls each week, getting a chance to interact with listeners and showcase her quintessential deadpan humor.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’

On “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” the “Queer Eye” star explores a wide range of topics including architecture, beauty, and food to figure skating, gender, insects, and politics. There’s little ground Van Ness doesn’t cover with their signature energy and humor.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and jonathanvanness.com.