'I miss her': Marc Maron shares photo of him with late girlfriend Lynn Shelton

Comedian Marc Maron has posted a short but powerful tribute to his late girlfriend, Lynn Shelton.

Maron took to Twitter on Monday to express his continued grief at her loss.

i miss her pic.twitter.com/2EOfutH3Zj — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 25, 2020

“i miss her,” he captioned a photo of the two of them.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Shelton, a TV director and filmmaker who most recently helmed episodes of Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” died May 16 at the age of 54 from a previously unidentified blood disorder. Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling are among the other stars who have mourned her death.

"I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well," Maron said at the time in a statement to TODAY. "I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know."

Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9 in Beverly Hills Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

"We were starting a life together," he continued. "I really can't believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss."

A few days after her death, Maron also addressed her passing on his podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron.”

"I was definitely a better person when I was engaged with her, as a comic, as a guitar player, as a human, as a lover, as everything,” he said. “I was better in Lynn Shelton's gaze. ... I lit her up. She lit me up. ... I loved everything about her. She was so good at everything."