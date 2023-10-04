Broski Nation is growing.

Its leader, 26-year-old Brittany Broski, is continuing to expand into new realms, conquering the land of TikTok in a matter of years and now marching into the worlds of podcasts and talk shows.

And to think: All it took was one viral video about kombucha to start a Gen-Z media empire.

The first episode of her podcast, "The Broski Report," reached the No. 4 spot on Spotify's USA Top Podcasts list in May and continues to hold its own in the top 10 close to five months later.

The range of her content seems limitless. Scrolling through her TikToks, you may find Broski making skits in the middle of the night or speaking her mind while lying in bed. But you'll also find her on big budget campaigns, weighing in on heavy topics and strutting down the pink carpet at the "Barbie" movie premiere.

Broski is known for her devotion to fandoms. One of her most popular videos to date was of her meeting one of her idols — Harry Styles.

But how did she get to a place where she's in the same room as a superstar?

Getting her start

The Dallas native's start came in 2019, when a video of her trying kombucha for the first time went viral and became a meme.

But the success of her animated, lighthearted video wasn't an immediate boon to her career. When Broski's employers at a bank found out about the video, they let her go, as kombucha-fueled viral stardom was "unbecoming for a young professional."

"I can't argue with that," Broski said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Oct. 2. "But I feel like, to really attract customers to the bank, I think it's a missed opportunity on their part."

After being fired, Broski was somewhat pushed towards attempting to see whether she could make social media a career, and she quickly proved those who may have questioned her decision wrong.

Four years after posting her first video, Broski has amassed a TikTok following of 7.3 million (as well as 4.8 million on a second account, which she calls “secret Brittany”). Her YouTube channel recently passed 1.5 million subscribers, and her podcast channel is well on its way to 500,000.

Her collective fanbase across these platforms also has its own name — "Broski Nation."

It's Broski's world, and fans love living in it

Broski Nation sees Broski announcing a new obsession or fixation as an event.

A huge music fan, many of Broski's obsessions are bands and singers like Styles, Greta Van Fleet and Peso Pluma.

But she has expanded her focus to actors like Pedro Pascal and fictional characters such as Ghost from “Call of Duty” and Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

She sometimes lets her fans weigh in. On Oct. 1, she "consulted" with Broski Nation to help her determine her new "white boy of the month" — aka her new obsession. Her fans made a relentless push for Astarion from the video game “Baldur’s Gate 3” — but to no avail.

Instead, she returned to her music roots and chose the one-and-only Hozier.

“I left it up to the general public, but at the end of the day I don’t really care what they think,” Broski jokes to TODAY.com.

Fans have played into the "autocracy" of Broski Nation. Her rule is unforgiving, and members often joke that Broski holds "town halls" announcing any new rules and regulations that could affect Broski Nation citizens' daily lives.

For example, she recently addressed a question about the identity of the "king" of Broski Nation.

"The unspoken, matrimonial select, that's gonna be Pedro Pascal," she said. "Specifically, the Mandalorian. That is sort of the everlasting, forever-reigning king."

But don't be mistaken, Broski is the sole lord over all aspects of Broski Nation society. Her rule was legitimized with the launch of her YouTube talk show, "Royal Court," in which Broski brings on a guest and interviews them for a spot on her council.

Holding court

Only three episodes in, "Royal Court" has already become a hit on YouTube as Broski looks to expand on who may fight for the remaining council spots. She says she hopes to feature more musicians as well as actors after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Her first three episodes have highlighted figures from different mediums, including singer-songwriter Orville Peck, YouTuber Cody Ko and TikToker Drew Afualo, who all take on various challenges and questions from the not-dictator-yet-not-democratic ruler.

She's noticed that many people seem to be watching the content through clips shared to TikTok, but she says her goal is for the project to stand on its own.

"To watch the whole thing and enjoy 17 to 18 minutes of it, that’s what I want. Where it’s like, this one moment is funny, but the whole thing is enjoyable," she says.

With "Royal Court" and her podcast, Broski is attempting to transition from a creator of bite-sized skits to long-form content. It's also introducing fans to a new side of her — the real Brittany Broski.

Who is Brittany Broski?

A recent episode of "The Broski Report" focused on Ethel Cain. In the span of the 50-minute video, she discussed her love for the album "Preacher's Daughter," the Christian Church and her own experience with religious trauma, which ended with the internet personality in tears.

Broski says her ability to effortlessly and unapologetically switch from heavy topics she cares about to which cosplayer she has a crush on is "just natural."

"The natural flow state of my brain is I come in with a lot of energy and I talk about what I need to talk about and that kind of evolves," she explains.

But after any deep talk, she always doubles back to her roots: comedy.

“The natural inclination is to pivot back towards funny — it’s a ride," she says. "And I didn’t intend for that to be the sort of the structure of the episodes, but it is what it is. And people really related to it, and it makes me feel less alone, too.”

Other topics explored on "The Broski Report" include musicians like Rosalía, cosplayers, Barbenheimer, "Love Island" and lots of Wattpad fanfictions.

Though her growing fanbase has let Broski explore new interests and continue her raw, FaceTime-like TikTok style, she says she's still finding her footing.

"There’s a lot of glamour associated with this work because it’s so fun," Broski says. "Who wouldn’t want to do it? But there is such a weighted responsibility with having that many people listening to you. And I think that there is a sort of moral obligation to talk about things that matter, but it can’t be in a way that’s disingenuous or in a way that spreads misinformation."

The rapid growth of her fame has required her to slow down to determine the best way to talk about a topic.

"I also care so deeply that I want to share, and so it was weird trying to find that flow," she says. "I give a s--- so much, and I don’t really know how to show support. That would be my biggest takeaway, that I didn’t realize how heavy that would sit on my shoulders for a minute, until I found a correct way to go about it.

"So, it’s tough, speaking from the heart, there are things that I don’t really have an option when it comes to women’s rights, bodily autonomy, gay rights and trans rights — what’s going on in this country, I need to talk about it," she continues.

But with every video about the causes she's passionate about, she's making videos with every old age filter available.

Recently, Broski posted a series of TikToks on why she believes she could domesticate birds of prey such as hawks or bald eagles. As to how?

“That’s for me to know and everyone else to find out," Broski tells TODAY.com. "It’s one of those things where straight men are like, ‘I know that if you put me in this situation, I can land a plane.’ That’s me but I can domesticate a hawk."

"I go to Medieval Times and they have the falconry guy who comes out with the falcon, I can do that. It’s a spiritual thing. I can’t explain it, it’s one of those things you have to see," she adds.

So if you ever see Broski enter the forest and return with mermaid hair, stunning makeup, only wearing a fig leaf and a falcon on her arm — don't question it, just be honored you witnessed it.