These 20 comedy movies on Netflix will bring the belly laughs

Picture this: It’s Friday night, you’re scrolling through your Netflix queue looking for something new to get you laughing, and your takeout is getting colder by the minute.

We know your weekend nights in are precious, so quit the endless searching and strap in for these Netflix comedies that’ll leave you in tears (happy tears, of course).

"Red Notice" (2021)

Agent John Hartley’s (Dwayne Johnson) specialty is tracking down some of the highest-warrant criminals. When he catches art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), he offers him a deal in exchange for his freedom: catch Booth’s biggest competition, a thief known as “The Bishop’ (Gal Gadot) who also framed John.

"Murder Mystery" (2019)

When the Spitzes (Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler) finally take their much-needed European vacation, they didn’t think they’d be prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire. The duo uses their smarts as a former detective and mystery fan to piece together who framed them.

"Set It Up" (2018)

Overworked assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) know exactly what their bosses need when they need it. To make their lives a little easier, the duo decide to set up their demanding bosses (Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs) on dates with hopes that a romance blossoms. Will their plan shape up or will they end up back at square one?

"The Man from Toronto" (2022)

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are the duo you never thought you needed. After being mistaken as a villainous assassin, Teddy (Hart), a failed entrepreneur, has everyone thinking he’s ‘The Man from Toronto.” To clear his name, Teddy partners with the FBI to pretend to be the trained hitman in hopes of finding the real guy. When Toronto (Harrelson) finds out about the mix-up, he forces the anxious imposter to continue imitating him for his benefit.

"You People" (2023)

With little in common, Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) didn’t think they would end up together. But somehow, after a chance encounter looking for an Uber, they can’t see themselves with anyone else. Ready to pop the question, Ezra has one little problem: Amira’s father (Eddie Murphy).

"Always Be My Maybe" (2019)

Celebrity chef Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) has it all: a new restaurant, a hot fiancé and a hilarious assistant. But when she gets dumped shortly after running into her childhood crush Marcus (Randall Park), the two become just as inseparable as they were 15 years ago. Just as Marcus is ready to rekindle their relationship, Sasha throws her old friend a curveball introducing him to her new beau (Keanu Reeves).

"The House Bunny" (2008)

After celebrating her 27th birthday, Playboy Bunny Shelley (Anna Faris) is sent packing from the Playboy Mansion for being deemed “too old.” Needing a place to stay, Shelley stumbles onto a college campus where she signs up to be a Zeta "house mom" for a group of socially awkward girls. Determined to revamp the girls’ reputation, Shelley gives the Zetas lessons in style and most importantly talking to boys — because if she can’t, then no Bunny can.

"Your Place or Mine" (2023)

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for nearly 20 years. To let down her hair, Peter offers her his bachelor pad in New York for the weekend while heads to her place to watch her son. Debbie takes to her temporary lifestyle, but as time passes, Peter’s long-standing feelings for his friend begin to resurface.

"Love Hard" (2021)

The pitfalls of online dating hasn’t stopped hopeless romantic Natalie (Nina Dobrev) from swiping right. She thinks she’s found the one and travels 3,000 miles to surprise him — but when she arrives, she learns she’s been catfished by Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), who used his best friend’s photos. To make up for what he did, Josh offers to set up Natalie with his friend in exchange for being his girlfriend for the holidays.

"The Lovebirds" (2020)

On the outside, Leilani (Issa Rae) and Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) look like the perfect match. But after four years, the once-happy couple are now on the brink of breaking up. After deciding to part ways, a man claiming to be a cop jumps in their car on a high-speed chase that results in murder. Jibran and Leilani are now top suspects and forced to put their relationship woes aside to prove their innocence.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (2022)

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) from “Knives Out” is back and this time he’s headed to Greece to solve a murder that hasn’t even happened yet. In this sun-kissed adventure, Blanc joins tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and five friends of his past for a less-than-relaxing weekend excursion. As the trip goes awry, the southern gentleman steps in to crack the case.

"The Perfect Find" (2023)

Lately, former fashionista Jenna (Gabrielle Union) has been both unlucky in love and her career. Things turn up when she meets a new guy (Keith Powers) and lands the job of her dreams. Just as she gets the hang of her first week, the guy from the other night shows up — who happens to be her boss’ son. As the pair’s romance blossoms, Jenna wonders if she can have best of both worlds without losing herself again.

"Identity Thief" (2013)

No matter how many times Sandy Paterson (Jason Bateman) swipes his card, it declines. Come to find out, not only has he fallen victim to identity theft, there’s also a warrant for his arrest. With his job on the line, the father of two takes matters into his own hands to turn in his namesake (Melissa McCarthy) to the police and clear his name. But to Sandy’s surprise he’s not the only one looking for her.

"No Hard Feelings" (2023)

Percy’s parents (Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti) just want their awkward son out of the house. So like any normal parent, they post an ad to Craigslist seeking a young woman to date their 19-year-old (Andrew Barth Feldman) in exchange for a lump sum of cash. Desperate to keep her childhood home, 32-year-old Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) responds thinking it would be quick money, but the recluse young man proves to be more of a challenge than she expected.

"You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" (2023)

Turning 13 is hard enough, but couple it with middle school drama and planning the perfect bat mitzvah, it’s the recipe for disaster. This year marks best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia’s (Samantha Lorraine) rites of passage, but when they have their eyes set on the same boy, the futures of both their friendship and invitations are at stake.

"I Care a Lot (2021)

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) has had quite the financial success but only at the cost of unsuspecting aging folks. The court-appointed “caregiver” quickly sends vulnerable seniors she is “looking after” to a senior facility to later auction off their valuables to pocket the profits. For Grayson and her partner (Eliza González), business is booming until their latest prey turns out to have a sinister background.

"The Wrong Missy" (2020)

Tim (David Spade) thinks he’s met the girl of his dreams, and to take the next step, he invites her to attend his company’s tropical retreat. To Tim’s surprise, a woman with the same name he had a terrible date with (Lauren Lapkus) shows up instead, ready for all the sun, sand and drinks. Thinking Missy is going to ruin his chances at winning his boss over, Tim learns that bringing her along might’ve been best thing for his job and his heart.

"Do Revenge" (2022)

Revenge is best served planned. When an intimate video of Drea (Camila Mendes) is leaked to the whole school, her once-perfect status is quickly demoted. In an unlikely event, Drea joins forces with transfer student Eleanor (Maya Hawke) as they plot to help each other seek vengeance on each other’s wrongdoers. As the pair come closer, Drea realizes her new friend has some secrets of her own.

"Family Switch" (2023)

All parents Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill Walker (Ed Helms) wanted was to be closer to their teenage kids. After an explosive family outing, their not-so-nice wishes become a reality, causing them to switch bodies. With just 24 hours to reverse the curse, the Walkers realize that walking in each other’s shoes might’ve been exactly what they needed.

"Wine Country" (2019)

If you’re a fan of “SNL,” you’ll love “Wine Country.” The film follows longtime friends (Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer) as they come together to celebrate their friend Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) milestone birthday in Napa Valley. Like any perfectly planned trip that involves wine, gossip and a little serenading, the getaway changes, leaving the women to question their friendship. And yes, Tina Fey will be there too.