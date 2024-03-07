Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry share the sweet story of how they became best friends

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry are opening up about being BFFs on and off the screen.

Lohan, 37, and Curry, 34, who play besties Maddie and Heather in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Irish Wish” out March 15, shared the sweet story of their real-life friendship during a March 7 visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

The two women met "a long time ago" through a mutual friend, celebrity chef Michael Mina, with whom Curry co-owns the restaurant International Smoke. "He said, 'I think you guys need to meet, and we did,'" Curry recalled.

"He set us up," Lohan joked.

Real-life besties Lindsay Lohan, left, and Ayesha Curry play BFFs in the upcoming Netflix rom-com "Irish Wish." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Lohan and Curry felt the magic the first time they hung out together. "We went to dinner, and we didn't think it was going to be a long dinner," Lohan recalled, noting that Curry brought along her sisters.

"It just ended up lasting forever. We kept talking and talking and talking," added the original "Mean Girls" star.

As to what the two women discussed over that first dinner?

"I think everything," Curry recalled. "Like spirituality, life, family, friendships. We just aligned on a bunch of stuff."

Lindsay Lohan as Maddie and Ayesha Curry as Heather in the upcoming Netflix film "Irish Wish." Netflix

When co-host Jenna Bush Hager said one of life's great surprises is the ability to continue making close friends, both Lohan and Curry agreed.

"That's what we were talking about the other day," Lohan said. "We were like, it's not very often that you think you're going to make a new best, for-a-lifetime friend when you're getting older."

"You start to relate on different things, I think, when you get older," Lohan added, who spent nearly a decade away from Hollywood before returning in the 2022 Netflix holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas.”

Both women said their real-life friendship made filming "Irish Wish" a blast.

"I think it just made everything natural. We were able to have fun on set," Curry said. "I mean, getting to work alongside Lindsay, who's like the best of the best, she made it so easy on me. I had a great time."

One thing Lohan and Curry are able to bond over is motherhood. Curry confirmed during the segment that she and her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, are expecting their fourth child.

The cookbook author said she and her husband decided to try for another baby because she couldn't shake the feeling that "someone was missing."

"I'd be loading up the car, setting the dinner table, and I'd be like, 'I feel like we shouldn't call it at three,'" she explained. "And he was like, 'Music to my ears.'"

Meanwhile, Lohan welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in the summer of 2023. Curry and her husband are godparents to Lohan's son.

Like her friend, Lohan revealed on the show that she's open to another addition.

“Lindsay, motherhood looks so good on you, and we were talking about your babe during the commercial break,” Jenna said. “Do you guys want more?”

“Yes, of course,” Lohan replied.