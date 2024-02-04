Lindsay Lohan and her husband got a special gift from Steph Curry on their date night.

Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, received a signed jersey from the Golden State Warriors star after the team’s game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

NBC Sports Bay Area captured the post-game moment between Curry, Lohan, and Shammas in a video shared on X.

The trio gathered side-by-side to take a photo together, posing with the signed jersey on full display. Afterward, Curry and Lohan shared a hug before the NBA star made his way off the court.

The Warriors may have lost 134-141 in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks, but Curry still managed to score 60 points during the game. According to the NBA, this season-high for Curry made him the second player in history to score more than 60 points in a game at age 35 or older, joining the late Kobe Bryant.

Shammas gave an up close look at what Curry wrote on the jersey on his Instagram story, which was re-shared by Lohan.

Curry's message on the back of his jersey revealed the sweet connection between his and Lohan's family. In addition to his signature, the point guard for the Warriors wrote a special message to the couple’s son, Luai, which read, “Your godparents love you!”

A representative for Curry confirmed to TODAY.com that he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are indeed godparents to the actor's son, who was born in July 2023.

Steph Curry had a sweet message for his godson. Lindsay Lohan / Instagram

The “Mean Girls” star also shared a selfie on her Instagram story of her and Shammas smiling big for the camera as they sat courtside.

She added a sticker that said “date night” and added the caption, “We love 🏀.”

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas were all smiles at the Golden State Warriors game. Lindsay Lohan / Instagram

Lohan and Ayesha both star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com, “Irish Wish,” which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 15.

In September 2022, Variety reported that Ayesha was added to the cast list in addition to Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour.

According to the description on Netflix, the movie follows Lohan's character, Maddie, as she attends a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and dream man. After she makes a wish on an ancient stone, she wakes up to a surprise — she is now the bride-to-be.

The upcoming film is part of Lohan's multi-movie deal with Netflix, which was announced in a press release by the streaming service in March 2022. The deal follows her 2022 movie “Falling for Christmas” and will include the recently announced “Our Little Secret,” set to star Lohan alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Chris Parnell, and more.