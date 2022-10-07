Lindsay Lohan is feeling the holiday spirit.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, Netflix dropped the trailer for Lohan's new movie, "Falling for Christmas." The movie marks one of two collaborations Lohan is doing with the streaming platform: She's also starring in an Ireland-set rom-com, "Irish Wish."

Before the trailer played, Lohan appeared to give her fans a holiday message.

“Happy Holidays, everyone,” she said in the clip. “Christmas has come early this year and I come bearing gifts. Please enjoy the trailer for my new movie, ‘Falling for Christmas.’”

Here's everything to know about "Falling for Christmas," including details about the literal mountainside fall that Lohan's character experiences in the movie.

When does ‘Falling for Christmas’ come out?

Lohan’s new movie is set to be released on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 10, just in time for the holidays.

The trailer gives a preview of the 'Falling for Christmas' plot

In "Falling for Christmas," Lohan plays Sierra, a newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers from total amnesia after she gets into a skiing accident. Speaking to Tudum, Lohan described her character as "extravagant, temperamental (and) glamorous."

While waiting for her memories to return, she finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner, played by Chord Overstreet, and his daughter, in the days leading up to Christmas.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Lohan said she enjoyed doing her own stunts, including her flying over the mountain.

“All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films,” she said.

Untitled Holiday Romcom. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Untitled Holiday Romcom. Scott Everett White / Netflix

Who else is in the cast of 'Falling for Christmas'?

Of course, "Falling for Christmas" represents Lohan's long-awaited return to screen. The actor, 36, rose to fame as a child star in movies like "The Parent Trap," and then early aughts movies like "Mean Girls," "Freaky Friday" and "Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen." Her last major movie was the 2013 film "The Canyons."

She said getting back into character, even after a near decade-long break, was seamless.

“For me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

"Falling for Christmas" also stars Chord Overstreet, known for playing Sam Evans in "Glee," as Lohan's character's love interest Jake; Olivia Perez as Jake's daughter Avy; and "Malignant" star George Young as Sierra's fiancé Tad.

Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy, and Bus Riley as Chestnut Vendor in Falling For Christmas. Scott Everett White / Netflix

The specific reason Lohan was excited to join 'Falling for Christmas'

Lohan said that she was excited to make a feel-good movie, speaking to Tudum. “It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she said.