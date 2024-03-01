Ayesha and Steph Curry are expecting baby No. 4! See her glam announcement

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ayesha Curry is announcing her pregnancy in a big way.

The actor and cookbook author revealed that she and her NBA star husband, Steph Curry, are expecting baby No. 4 with a glamorous photo shot on the cover of her magazine, Sweet July. The magazine's first digital edition is appropriately called "The Village Issue."

Ayesha Curry and Sweet July both shared the image March 1 on Instagram. In matching captions, they said the issue would explore "the gamut of our most cherished relationships," as Curry "excitedly announces her growing family."

Ayesha Curry flaunted her pregnancy bump on the latest cover of Sweet July magazine. Camila Falquez / Courtesy of Sweet July

Curry showed off her baby bump in additional photos inside the magazine.

The pregnant actor and cookbook author cradles her baby bump in another image in the magazine's special "Village Issue," which explores "the gamut of our most cherished relationship." Camila Falquez / Courtesy of Sweet July

Curry's famous friends congratulated her on her baby news in the comments of her Instagram post.

"Yayyyyyyyyyy," wrote actor and fellow NBA wife Gabrielle Union.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross commented with a row of black heart emoji.

"Yay yay yay!" wrote singer and actor Ciara, who recently welcomed a new addition to her own family.

Several of Curry’s fans wondered if her baby-on-the-way would arrive in July, as did her all three of their older children.

It seems to be a special month for the family as Curry and her Golden State Warriors star husband also tied the knot in July 2011. They welcomed daughter Riley, 11, in July 2012; daughter Ryan, 8, in July 2015; and son Canon, 5, in July 2018.

Curry and her NBA star husband share three older children: daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon. Camila Falquez / Courtesy of Sweet July

Curry's pregnancy news comes less than a year after she revealed that she regretted not shielding her oldest child from the public eye.

“When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become,” Curry said told Insider.

“If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it,” added the mom, who began taking Riley to public events, including her dad's NBA games and press conferences, when she was just 2.

“But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We’re bringing our kid along.’”