Ayesha Curry regrets sharing her daughter, Riley, with the public — here's why

Ayesha Curry is opening up about one of her biggest parenting regrets: not shielding her 10-year-old daughter from the public eye.

"When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become," Curry, who shares daughter Riley with NBA star Stephen Curry, said in an interview with Insider.

"If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it," Curry added. "But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

Riley Curry started making public appearances when she was just 2, often joining her father (and stealing the spotlight) during his NBA post-game interviews.

In 2015, she stole the show during her father's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview. After host Jimmy Kimmel greeted the then-toddler, she waved and smiled, no doubt capturing the hearts of viewers and audience members alike.

The 10-year-old is also a semi-frequent fixture on her parents' social media accounts. In July 2022, Steph Curry posted a picture to Instagram of his daughter in honor of her birthday.

On Mother's Day, Steph Curry shared photograph of the whole family on his Instagram account, including Riley, 7-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Canon.

The 34-year-old mom of three says she and her husband are searching for "the middle ground," adding that as parents they're "strict, but we're also allowing our kids to experience life."

"We're trying to figure out what that balance is," the "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" host said. "Just kind of learn as you go, right?"

Ayesha Curry is not the only celebrity to regret sharing their child with the general public.

In a 2017 interview with Jezebel, actor Anne Hathaway said that she regretted posting a picture of her then almost 1-year-old son, Jonathan.

"I decided to post a shot of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I'd done it, I wished that I hadn't," Hathaway said at the time. "I felt like I had broken some kine of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don't know that I'll ever do it again."

Other celebrities have decided to keep their children out of the spotlight entirely — sometimes, unsuccessfully.

In 2018, after a photographer snapped a photo of Halle Berry's then-infant daughter, Nahla, the actor gave a statement to the Associated Press.

"I have long since come to terms with the fact that choosing a career as an actress has made me a public figure, but my baby has made no such choice, and unless and until she does, I will do everything I can ... to keep her out of the public eye," the statement read.

Ayesha Curry told Insider she is "wiser now and determined to give her kids a childhood," adding that "they are no longer in the public eye." Her three children do not have social media accounts or cellphones — a way for Ayesha Curry and her husband to "safeguard" their children "against what they might see about their famous parents online."

"I'm trying to be as normal as possible," she added. "The people in my life know who I am and my values and what I believe in, and I think that's all that matters."