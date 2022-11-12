Lindsay Lohan makes red carpet debut with husband Bader Shammas 

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas look like the perfect match.

On Nov. 9, Lohan and her husband made their red carpet debut at the New York City screening of Lohan's new movie, "Falling for Christmas."

The pair looked adorable embracing one another on the red carpet. For the event, Lohan wore a floor-length nude dress with a floral print design and Shammas opted for an all-black suit with a white button-down shirt.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York City. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan also shared a picture of her look on Instagram and captioned it, "This is what #FallingForChristmas looks like 💎 ❤️🌲🎉," with the gem, heart, tree and celebration emojis.

On July 2, Lohan announced that she and Shammas got married when she shared a cute photo of them together.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday,” she said with the prayer hands and red heart emojis.

“Hair on fleek @bader.shammas,” Lohan’s younger brother Dakota commented.

According to The Independent, Lohan and Shammas had been privately dating for two years before they got engaged in November 2021.

"Falling for Christmas" was released on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the movie, Lohan plays Sierra, a newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers from total amnesia after she gets into a skiing accident.

While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Lohan revealed what it was like to make her long-awaited return to the big screen after she rose to fame as a child star in movies like “The Parent Trap,” “Mean Girls,” “Freaky Friday" and more.

Lohan's last major movie was the 2013 film “The Canyons.”

Chord Overstreet as Jake and Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in "Falling For Christmas." Scott Everett White / Netflix

“For me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people," she said. "To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

Lohan's "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also raved about Lohan's new movie on Instagram when she shared a promo photo for the film on her account and captioned it, “My little girl is all grown UP!"