The “Mean Girls” movie musical that landed on streaming services this February was ever-so-slightly different from the one that appeared in theaters in January.

Fans pointed out that a certain controversial line referring to original “Mean Girls” star Lindsay Lohan was removed and replaced with a different one.

Here’s what to know.

What was the original 'Mean Girls' line, and what was it changed to?

The 2024 “Mean Girls” version is adapted from the Broadway musical, which was inspired by the 2004 movie. While it has the same plot as the 2004 version, there are more updated references, like social media — which is where the joke comes in.

At one point in the movie, rapper Meghan the Stallion appears in a montage of TikTok videos. She says, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!”

In the new clip, Megan Thee Stallion says, “You know what? Hot girls, we are going back red.”

When the movie came out in January, a representative for the actor told People.com that “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed” by the line.

Lohan made a cameo in the 2024 movie, playing the judge presiding over Cady Heron’s math tournament.

Why is the ‘fire crotch’ joke controversial?

It all goes back to a 2006 paparazzi video. In it, Paris Hilton laughed when her friend, Brandon Davis, used the term to describe Lohan. Davis now married to Ashley Benson.

Lohan’s mom, Dina, condemned Davis’ words while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2007.

“I know Brandon. I know his mother. A beautiful woman. You know, if her son went off and went dark? Whatever he did, he did, and it was bad and it was disgusting,” Dina Lohan said.

Was the "Mean Girls" reference about Lohan? Representatives for Tina Fey — who penned both the 2004 and 2024 “Mean Girls” films — did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for clarity regarding the reference.