Lindsay Lohan says she’d like more kids, and explains why on TODAY

New mom Lindsay Lohan would like to have more children, she said on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

Lohan and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, in July 2023.

“Lindsay, motherhood looks so good on you, and we were talking about your babe during the commercial break,” Jenna said. “Do you guys want more?”

“Yes, of course,” Lohan, 37, replied.

Lohan was in the studio with real-life friend and co-star Ayesha Curry, 34, on March 7 to chat about their Netflix rom-com “Irish Wish,” which starts streaming March 15. Curry and her husband, NBA legend Stephen Curry, are expecting their fourth child.

“Do you want four like Ayesha?” Hoda asked Lohan.

“I mean… you never know, but it’s go for a second, first,” the “Parent Trap” star said, with a laugh.

Lohan noted that she herself is one of four children.

“I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to hang with and talk to and relate with, and so I would love to have more,” she shared. “I want my son to have that same experience.”

In an interview with E! News, Lohan shared that she brought Luai to Ireland while filming “Irish Wish.”

“I’m still fortunate he’s young, so I can bring him everywhere,” she explained. “And he is everywhere with me, because I don’t want to leave him.”

More about Lindsay Lohan’s son Luai:

In July 2023, a representative for Lohan confirmed to TODAY.com that the actor and Shammas had welcomed their first child.

“The family is over the moon,” Lohan’s rep said in a statement.

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas posed for a photo with their son's godfather, NBA star Stephen Curry. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Luai — pronounced loo-ey —is an Arabic name meaning “shield or protector,” according to Nameberry.

Luai’s godparents are Ayesha and Stephen Curry. After a basketball game in Feb. 2024, Steph, a point guard for the Golden State Warriors, gifted Lohan and Shammas with a signed jersey which read, “Your godparents love you.”

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March 2023. She and Shammas tied the knot in July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time,” Lohan wrote on Instagram. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”