Lindsay Lohan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’

Netflix has revealed the second installment of its two-picture deal with Lindsay Lohan, announcing on Thursday the actress will star in the romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants.

“Irish Wish” will be the second Netflix-set romantic comedy to star Lohan. The first is “Falling for Christmas,” which is set to debut on the streaming service on Nov. 10. The holiday meet-cute features Lohan as a newly engaged heiress who takes a tumble while skiing and wakes up with a case of amnesia.

“Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian is reuniting with Lohan for “Irish Kiss,” which the filmmaker will helm and co-write. Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian also serve as writers. The romantic comedy is produced by Brad Krevoy for MPCA and Michael Damian for Riviera Films. Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balanzo serve as executive producers.

Lohan launched to stardom as a child actor in the late 1990s and remained a dominant force through the 2000s. She took a step back from the spotlight in the early 2010s, appearing mostly in smaller films before moving abroad to open beach properties.

During CNN’s New Year’s Eve special in 2019, Lohan appeared alongside Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and shared her desire to “get back the life that I worked so hard for and (share) it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan is repped by APA, Vision PR, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.